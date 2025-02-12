https://sputnikglobe.com/20250212/pentagon-chief-casts-doubt-on-ukraines-nato-gamble-as-peace-talks-loom-1121560067.html

Pentagon Chief Casts Doubt on Ukraine’s NATO Gamble As Peace Talks Loom

The United States holds the view that Ukraine's NATO membership is not a feasible outcome of any potential negotiation with Russia, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday.

"The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement," Hegseth said during a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting.Returning to Ukraine's Pre-2014 Borders Unrealistic ObjectiveThe idea of returning to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is unrealistic and pursuing this goal will only cause more suffering, Hegseth said."We want, like you, a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine, but we must start by recognizing that returning to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective. Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering," Hegseth said.Security Guarantees for Ukraine Must Be Backed by European, Non-European TroopsAny future security assurances for Ukraine need to be supported by capable European and non-European forces, which should be deployed under a non-NATO mission and not fall under the purview of Article Five, Pete Hegseth said.Hegseth highlighted that these security assurances will not entail the deployment of US forces to Ukraine.US Prioritizing Deterring War With China in PacificThe United States is making its priority deterring war with China in the Pacific, US Secretary of Defense Hegseth said."We also face a peer competitor in the Communist Chinese with the capability and intent to threaten our homeland and core national interests in the Indo-Pacific. The US is prioritizing deterring war with China in the Pacific," Hegseth said.US Won't Tolerate Imbalanced Relationship With Allies Based on DependencyThe United States under the Trump administration will no longer tolerate an imbalanced relationship with allies that is based on dependency, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said."The United States will no longer tolerate an imbalanced relationship which encourages dependency. Rather, our relationship will prioritize empowering Europe to own responsibility for its own security," Hegseth said.

