International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250217/2025-munich-security-conference-a-stage-for-diplomatic-cacophony-1121575623.html
2025 Munich Security Conference: A Stage for ‘Diplomatic Cacophony’
2025 Munich Security Conference: A Stage for ‘Diplomatic Cacophony’
Sputnik International
US Vice President JD Vance’s "European values" speech provoked uproar at the gathering.
2025-02-17T15:06+0000
2025-02-17T15:06+0000
world
munich security conference
volodymyr zelensky
event
gathering
nato
conflict
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/11/1121575446_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b9381ef37ea095b0cea2b4fa44a20fa9.jpg
This year's event was packed with controversy, but Volodymyr Zelensky definitely stole the show.He Claimed:Check Out More Staggering RemarksAn 'honorable mention'Heusgen nearly broke down while discussing US Vice President JD Vance's Munich speech, where the American criticized European values.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/anti-war-activists-rally-against-munich-security-conference-1116838928.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/11/1121575446_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_32ca49238fcb6d0035a7e4b0b2a15cba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine conflict, 2025 munich security conference, european values,ukrainian troops, russian civilians
ukraine conflict, 2025 munich security conference, european values,ukrainian troops, russian civilians

2025 Munich Security Conference: A Stage for ‘Diplomatic Cacophony’

15:06 GMT 17.02.2025
© AP Photo / Matthias SchraderAndrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister, Republic of Croatia, Kristr˙n Mjoll Frostadottir, Prime Minister of Iceland, Alexander Stubb, President of Finland and Edgars Rinkevics, President of Latvia, from left, speak as part of a panel discussion during the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister, Republic of Croatia, Kristr˙n Mjoll Frostadottir, Prime Minister of Iceland, Alexander Stubb, President of Finland and Edgars Rinkevics, President of Latvia, from left, speak as part of a panel discussion during the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2025
© AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
US Vice President JD Vance’s "European values" speech provoked uproar at the gathering.
This year's event was packed with controversy, but Volodymyr Zelensky definitely stole the show.

He Claimed:

“I told [US President Donald] Trump that [Russian President Vladimir] PUTIN IS AFRAID of him and now he knows.”
“If we don’t have real NATO, we will make NATO in Ukraine.”
Can I speak Ukrainian? (It seems he forgot where the Munich conference is held, trying to smirk when hearing “no”).
In addition, journalists preferred to keep mum after a host asked if they have any questions for Zelensky, who clearly looked like being under the influence during a presser.

Check Out More Staggering Remarks

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas: Russian civilians “are not dying” during the Ukraine conflict (at least six Russian civilians were killed and 68 more wounded in recent shelling by Ukrainian troops).
Finnish President Alexander Stubb: The Munich Security Conference has become a "diplomatic cacophony."
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier: European leaders should “not behave LIKE DEERS caught in headlights” when showing humble reaction to the latest statements by the Trump administration.
Munich Security Conference chief Christoph Heusgen: The gathering was "in a certain sense a European nightmare.”

An 'honorable mention'

Heusgen nearly broke down while discussing US Vice President JD Vance's Munich speech, where the American criticized European values.
Police in Munich - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2024
World
Anti-War Activists Rally Against Munich Security Conference
17 February 2024, 12:04 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала