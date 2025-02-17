2025 Munich Security Conference: A Stage for ‘Diplomatic Cacophony’
© AP Photo / Matthias SchraderAndrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister, Republic of Croatia, Kristr˙n Mjoll Frostadottir, Prime Minister of Iceland, Alexander Stubb, President of Finland and Edgars Rinkevics, President of Latvia, from left, speak as part of a panel discussion during the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
© AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
Subscribe
US Vice President JD Vance’s "European values" speech provoked uproar at the gathering.
This year's event was packed with controversy, but Volodymyr Zelensky definitely stole the show.
He Claimed:
“I told [US President Donald] Trump that [Russian President Vladimir] PUTIN IS AFRAID of him and now he knows.”
“If we don’t have real NATO, we will make NATO in Ukraine.”
Can I speak Ukrainian? (It seems he forgot where the Munich conference is held, trying to smirk when hearing “no”).
In addition, journalists preferred to keep mum after a host asked if they have any questions for Zelensky, who clearly looked like being under the influence during a presser.
Check Out More Staggering Remarks
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas: Russian civilians “are not dying” during the Ukraine conflict (at least six Russian civilians were killed and 68 more wounded in recent shelling by Ukrainian troops).
Finnish President Alexander Stubb: The Munich Security Conference has become a "diplomatic cacophony."
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier: European leaders should “not behave LIKE DEERS caught in headlights” when showing humble reaction to the latest statements by the Trump administration.
Munich Security Conference chief Christoph Heusgen: The gathering was "in a certain sense a European nightmare.”
An 'honorable mention'
Heusgen nearly broke down while discussing US Vice President JD Vance's Munich speech, where the American criticized European values.
17 February 2024, 12:04 GMT