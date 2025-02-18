https://sputnikglobe.com/20250218/eus-military-industrial-complex-wants-to-prolong-lucrative-ukraine-crisis-as-russia-us-talk-peace-1121581349.html

EU's Military-Industrial Complex Wants to Prolong Lucrative Ukraine Crisis as Russia, US Talk Peace

EU's Military-Industrial Complex Wants to Prolong Lucrative Ukraine Crisis as Russia, US Talk Peace

Sputnik International

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger’s comments to media about Europe and Ukraine’s empty arms depots and complaining about Europe being ‘left at the kids’ table’ in peace talks express the sentiments of Europe’s defense sector, says veteran political observer Mateusz Piskorski.

2025-02-18T14:27+0000

2025-02-18T14:27+0000

2025-02-18T14:27+0000

analysis

mateusz piskorski

europe

ukraine

russia

germany

rheinmetall

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/12/1121581178_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_067ff487af7681d14528a10412c42906.jpg

Papperger’s remarks also represent a broader “trend” of ideas being thrown around across Europe today on the need to increase defense spending amid shrinking US commitments, the observer believes.In that sense, now is the perfect moment for the European MIC to try to “use current international events, changes in the geopolitical situation, for its own interests. It’s worth noting that at the moment that the Rheinmetall chief made his statements, the stock price of defense companies on European stock exchanges rose quite sharply, with Rheinmetall’s up 11%,” Piskorski said.“So now, of course, with all these increases in defense spending, there will be rather tough competition, a struggle even, between different lobbying groups,” including within the EU, Piskorski summed up.Speaking to the Financial Times Tuesday, Papperger stated that "the Europeans and the Ukrainians have nothing in their depots," and claimed that "even if the war stops - if we think that we [will] have a very peaceful future...that's wrong."Bloomberg reported last week that a European defense buildup and commitment to “rebuild” Ukraine’s military would cost the region some $3.1 trillion over ten years.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250127/us-military-industrial-complex-rakes-in-big-bucks-from-ukraine-proxy-war-1121504393.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250213/europe-would-go-broke-trying-to-keep-ukraine-afloat-if-us-dropped-support-heres-why-1121565496.html

ukraine

russia

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

is eu's military-industrial complex powerful, what does eu's military-industrial complex want in ukraine, how is europe's defense sector profiting in ukraine, how much are european defense companies profiting in ukraine