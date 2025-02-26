Ukraine: A Deep State Tool to Destroy Trump?
© AP Photo / Andrew Kravchenko, PoolU.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland and Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt, offering cookies and (behind the scenes) political advice to Ukraine's Maidan activists and their leaders.
© AP Photo / Andrew Kravchenko, Pool
The Ukrainian political class is not just badmouthing US President Donald Trump – it has actively worked to undermine his presidency on behalf of the Democrats since his first term, Hans Mahncke, a US investigative journalist and lawyer, tells Sputnik.
Ukraine as a Deep State Tool
In 2016, top Ukrainian officials publicly insulted then presidential candidate Trump as a "dangerous misfit."
Ukrainian operatives dug up dirt on Trump concerning his alleged ties to Russia and leaked a fabricated ledger to undermine his campaign manager, Paul Manafort.
Former security chief Valentyn Nalyvaichenko admitted Kiev interfered in the 2016 US election.
In 2019, Democrats weaponized Ukraine again to impeach Trump, with US officials of Ukrainian origin Eugene and Alexander Vindman playing a prominent role.
The Trump-Russia collusion hoax, "deflected attention from Ukraine’s 2016 election meddling..., Biden’s role in pressuring Ukraine to fire a prosecutor investigating Burisma, Biden's role in the 2014 Maidan coup, and from broader US involvement in post-2014 Ukrainian politics," Mahncke says.
"Russiagate also sabotaged Trump’s ability to reset relations with Russia... maintaining the rigid narrative of Ukraine as the virtuous ally and Russia as the ultimate villain," the journalist underscores.
"A real investigation into Ukraine wouldn’t just expose corruption there — it would strike at the heart of the Washington, DC, establishment," Mahncke says, commenting on new FBI Director Kash Patel's bid to scrutinize the Kiev regime.
Mahncke explains that Ukraine has long been a hub for money laundering, foreign influence, and off-the-books deals.
While many potential crimes linked to Ukraine may now fall outside the statute of limitations, fraudulent USAID payments and bribery schemes remain well within the window for prosecution, according to the lawyer.
"USAID funds, NGO cash flows, and military aid kickbacks have enriched the same elites who pushed the Maidan coup and later worked to destroy Trump. If Patel follows the money, it will lead straight back to Washington," the journalist highlights.
What's Behind Trump's Dizzying Speed in Exposing Deep State Fraud?
"The deep state will strike back — no question. Right now, it seems to be in disarray, but there will be some kind of lashing out; we just don’t know what yet. What’s certain is that it’s coming. That’s why Trump must move fast — and he knows it," Mahncke notes.
Team Trump's remarkable speed in exposing the USAID scandal and other instances of internal fraud "comes from knowing exactly what they’re up against" and "where the bodies are buried" after years of deep state attacks against him, the journalist points out.
"A key ally in this fight is Elon Musk — a no-nonsense, brilliant businessman who cuts to the chase. From the Twitter Files to fighting censorship, he’s made it harder for the deep state to control the narrative," Mahncke concludes.