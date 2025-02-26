https://sputnikglobe.com/20250226/ukraine-a-deep-state-tool-to-destroy-trump--1121600554.html

Ukraine: A Deep State Tool to Destroy Trump?

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian political class is not just badmouthing US President Donald Trump – it has actively worked to undermine his presidency on behalf of the Democrats since his first term, Hans Mahncke, a US investigative journalist and lawyer, tells Sputnik.

Ukraine as a Deep State Tool "Russiagate also sabotaged Trump’s ability to reset relations with Russia... maintaining the rigid narrative of Ukraine as the virtuous ally and Russia as the ultimate villain," the journalist underscores. Two Birds With One Stone: Why Patel's Ukraine Probe Could Bust the Deep State Mahncke explains that Ukraine has long been a hub for money laundering, foreign influence, and off-the-books deals. While many potential crimes linked to Ukraine may now fall outside the statute of limitations, fraudulent USAID payments and bribery schemes remain well within the window for prosecution, according to the lawyer. "USAID funds, NGO cash flows, and military aid kickbacks have enriched the same elites who pushed the Maidan coup and later worked to destroy Trump. If Patel follows the money, it will lead straight back to Washington," the journalist highlights. What's Behind Trump's Dizzying Speed in Exposing Deep State Fraud? Team Trump's remarkable speed in exposing the USAID scandal and other instances of internal fraud "comes from knowing exactly what they’re up against" and "where the bodies are buried" after years of deep state attacks against him, the journalist points out. "A key ally in this fight is Elon Musk — a no-nonsense, brilliant businessman who cuts to the chase. From the Twitter Files to fighting censorship, he’s made it harder for the deep state to control the narrative," Mahncke concludes.

