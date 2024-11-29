International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/macron-grants-netanyahu-immunity-from-icc-warrant-for-role-in-lebanon-ceasefire-talks---report-1121043277.html
Macron Grants Netanyahu Immunity From ICC Warrant for Role in Lebanon Ceasefire Talks - Report
Macron Grants Netanyahu Immunity From ICC Warrant for Role in Lebanon Ceasefire Talks - Report
Sputnik International
French President Emmanuel Macron has guaranteed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immunity from the International Criminal Court (ICC)'s arrest warrant in exchange for a role in ceasefire talks in Lebanon, Le Point news magazine reported on Friday.
2024-11-29T14:21+0000
2024-11-29T14:21+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
emmanuel macron
yoav gallant
lebanon
france
israel
international criminal court (icc)
french foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105987/72/1059877273_0:0:3949:2222_1920x0_80_0_0_17d47b9f282bd9c8df8c1df47ba47af9.jpg
"This was the price France had to pay for participation in the agreement on Lebanon. For Paris to be able to play its role in this, Emmanuel Macron had to take three steps back through his foreign ministry by talking about diplomatic immunity," an Israeli source told the news outlet. The French Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that France would not be able to execute the ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu because he had immunity as a head of state that was not part to the ICC's Rome Statute. Netanyahu pressed Macron in a telephone conversation last week to defy the ICC's decision, threatening to bar France from ceasefire talks in Lebanon, RMC radio reported. Le Point reported that the two leaders agreed on ceasefire details during that conversation. Netanyahu promised to "give France, along with the United States, an important role in the committee to monitor the implementation of UN Resolution 1701." The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on November 21, citing war crimes committed in the Gaza Strip. Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and others pledged to abide by the ruling. Israel's security cabinet approved a US-brokered agreement with Lebanon on Tuesday night. Netanyahu explained that the ceasefire was needed to focus on the alleged Iranian threat and isolate Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He emphasized that Israel would resume hostilities if Lebanon's Hezbollah violated the truce.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241124/senator-graham-threatens-allies-with-sanctions-if-they-assist-icc-in-arresting-netanyahu-1120983186.html
lebanon
france
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105987/72/1059877273_386:0:3949:2672_1920x0_80_0_0_e4bd2a186263d46134f808064eebc639.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
emmanuel macron, benjamin netanyahu, france, israel, israel-lebanon peace talks, icc, icc arrest warrant
emmanuel macron, benjamin netanyahu, france, israel, israel-lebanon peace talks, icc, icc arrest warrant

Macron Grants Netanyahu Immunity From ICC Warrant for Role in Lebanon Ceasefire Talks - Report

14:21 GMT 29.11.2024
© AP Photo / Christophe EnaFrench President Emmanuel Macron, right, greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, Dec.10, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, Dec.10, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2024
© AP Photo / Christophe Ena
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has guaranteed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immunity from the International Criminal Court (ICC)'s arrest warrant in exchange for a role in ceasefire talks in Lebanon, Le Point news magazine reported on Friday.
"This was the price France had to pay for participation in the agreement on Lebanon. For Paris to be able to play its role in this, Emmanuel Macron had to take three steps back through his foreign ministry by talking about diplomatic immunity," an Israeli source told the news outlet.
The French Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that France would not be able to execute the ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu because he had immunity as a head of state that was not part to the ICC's Rome Statute.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., questions Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett during the second day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2024
World
Senator Graham Threatens Allies With Sanctions If They Assist ICC in Arresting Netanyahu
24 November, 04:33 GMT
Netanyahu pressed Macron in a telephone conversation last week to defy the ICC's decision, threatening to bar France from ceasefire talks in Lebanon, RMC radio reported.
Le Point reported that the two leaders agreed on ceasefire details during that conversation. Netanyahu promised to "give France, along with the United States, an important role in the committee to monitor the implementation of UN Resolution 1701."
The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on November 21, citing war crimes committed in the Gaza Strip. Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and others pledged to abide by the ruling.
Israel's security cabinet approved a US-brokered agreement with Lebanon on Tuesday night. Netanyahu explained that the ceasefire was needed to focus on the alleged Iranian threat and isolate Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He emphasized that Israel would resume hostilities if Lebanon's Hezbollah violated the truce.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала