https://sputnikglobe.com/20250228/how-clintons-incriminated-themselves-in-their-own-books-1121607530.html

How Clintons Incriminated Themselves in Their Own Books

Sputnik International

Hillary and Bill Clinton's misconduct has been evident for decades, with the couple openly admitting it in print, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel tells Sputnik, lambasting the FBI and Department of Justice for inaction.

2025-02-28T19:10+0000

2025-02-28T19:10+0000

2025-02-28T19:10+0000

Bill Clinton’s My Life (2004) Bill Clinton claims that "soon after leaving office [on January 20, 2001], I set up my Foundation's headquarters in Harlem in New York City"... Hillary Clinton’s Hard Choices (2014)Hillary describes events in Johannesburg, starting in August 2009, "fighting AIDS" in association with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI). Hillary’s Something Lost, Something Gained (2024)She describes Clinton charities as nothing short of agents negotiating with foreign drug producers and governments. Neglect of charity laws by the Clintons is not ignorance, the analyst charges, but a deliberate act to hide money movements and mislead the US government and the public.

