How Clintons Incriminated Themselves in Their Own Books
© AP Photo / SUSAN WALSHFirst lady Hillary Rodham Clinton watches President Clinton pause as he thanks those Democratic members of the House of Representatives who voted against impeachment in this Dec. 19, 1998 file photo
© AP Photo / SUSAN WALSH
Hillary and Bill Clinton's misconduct has been evident for decades, with the couple openly admitting it in print, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel tells Sputnik, lambasting the FBI and Department of Justice for inaction.
Bill Clinton’s My Life (2004)
Bill Clinton claims that "soon after leaving office [on January 20, 2001], I set up my Foundation's headquarters in Harlem in New York City"...
But the charity was not lawfully registered there at the time, Ortel points out
While Clinton says "my foundation," Ortel finds no record that Bill was a trustee, director or officer of many entities he claims connections to before 2009
Clinton charities have never been properly audited – a gross violation, the analyst stresses
Hillary Clinton’s Hard Choices (2014)
Hillary describes events in Johannesburg, starting in August 2009, "fighting AIDS" in association with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI).
But Ortel points out that CHAI did not exist as a lawfully-organized entity until at least February 2010
Hillary references health programs launched in 2002 by Ira Magaziner and Bill Clinton in association with their foundation, but they "were never formally authorized by the IRS, or explained to state, federal or foreign regulators as is strictly required," Ortel notes
Hillary’s Something Lost, Something Gained (2024)
She describes Clinton charities as nothing short of agents negotiating with foreign drug producers and governments.
Ortel insists that is incompatible with a tax-exempt charity.
"Under federal law, a charity acting as an agent of a foreign government is operating outside an authorized tax-exempt purpose, as Larry Doyle and John Moynihan noted in Congressional testimony in December 2018," Ortel stresses.
“Moreover, the spouse of a cabinet official is barred from being an agent of a foreign government," he adds, referring to Bill's work during Hillary's time as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013
Neglect of charity laws by the Clintons is not ignorance, the analyst charges, but a deliberate act to hide money movements and mislead the US government and the public.