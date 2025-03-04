Russia, Myanmar Intend to Jointly Oppose Destructive Role of ICC - Statement
18:36 GMT 04.03.2025 (Updated: 09:48 GMT 07.03.2025)
FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands.
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Myanmar have expressed their intention to work together to counteract the destructive role of the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to a statement issued on Tuesday following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing in Moscow.
"The parties expressed deep concern about attempts by a number of Western countries to exert political pressure on the International Court of Justice, their desire to politicize the international justice system, abusing its mechanisms to fabricate accusations against countries of the multipolar world and shield their supporters. Russia and Myanmar are determined to work together to counter the destructive role of the so-called ICC. We believe that international justice should be based on the principles of neutrality, fairness and equidistance to ensure the peaceful resolution of international disputes," the statement read.
The ICC jurisdiction is not recognized by countries that are home to more than half of the world's population. Among them are Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Turkey.