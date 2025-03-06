https://sputnikglobe.com/20250306/macrons-remarks-on-possible-use-of-nuclear-arms-a-threat-to-russia---lavrov-1121619968.html

Macron’s Remarks on Possible Use of Nuclear Arms a Threat to Russia - Lavrov

Moscow sees French President Emmanuel Macron's words on possible use of nuclear weapons as a threat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

“Of course, this is a threat to Russia. If he [Macron] considers us a threat, gathers a meeting of the chiefs of General Staff of European countries and Britain, says it is necessary to use nuclear weapons, prepares to use nuclear weapons against Russia, this is, of course, a threat,” Lavrov told a news conference.On Wednesday, Macron said that Russia had become a "threat" to France and Europe, therefore, it was necessary to open a discussion on the use of France's nuclear weapons to defend the entire European Union.Emmanuel Macron has the opportunity to call Russian President Vladimir Putin anytime, and accusations that Russia is allegedly preparing a war against Europe are unwise, Lavrov said.Russia sees no possibility for achieving a compromise on possible deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine, Lavrov said.“We see no room for compromise. This discussion is being conducted with an openly hostile purpose. They are not hiding what they need it for,” LavrovSuspension of US intelligence transfers to Ukraine confirm Russia's statements that such assistance was provided to Kiev and it helped to carry out strikes deep into Russia, Sergey Lavrov said."As for the current situation with the provision of military assistance and the pause that the US has announced, and the pause that was announced with respect to the provision of intelligence information, this has confirmed what we have always said, our president has repeatedly noted that without the direct participation of the West, the US, the UK, France, Germany, and other countries that provide intelligence data and help use the technologies for using this data to launch long-range missiles at our territory, the Ukrainians could not do this," Lavrov said.The suspension of military aid to Ukraine from the United States may help to quickly end the Ukrainian conflict, Sergey Lavrov said."It has been said many times that former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was right when he said, in his usual manner, that the conflict in Ukraine could be stopped very quickly, within two weeks, if military aid to the Ukrainian government was halted. This is the answer to your question. We agree with this assessment. Another thing that Josep Borrell added was that this should never be done, because first you need to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, and then dictate the terms of peace to it," Lavrov told reporters.The Russian foreign minister noted that Russia is ready for a frank dialogue on the settlement of the Ukraine conflict.In addition, the Russian official said that French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about Russia and Ukraine was nervous and very verbose."Macron, as I understand it, said in his lengthy, rather nervous statement yesterday [March 5] that the war should not be allowed to end with the surrender of Ukraine," Lavrov said.

