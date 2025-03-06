https://sputnikglobe.com/20250306/sputnik-holds-debate-on-the-middle-easts-role-in-russia-ukraine-settlement-1121621844.html

Sputnik Holds Debate on the Middle East’s Role in Russia-Ukraine Settlement

Sputnik gathered a roundtable discussion to discuss the role of the Middle East in settling the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Its participants included First Deputy Chairman of the Russia Muftis Council Rushan Abbyasov, Academic Director of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrei Kortunov, Head of the Demographics and Migration Policy Department at MGIMO University Gyulnara Gadzhimuradova, Head of the medical advisory council of the Cabinet of Egypt Ahmed Mohammad Ali al-Said, Advisor to former President of Lebanon Amal Abou Zeid, and Director of Asia Center for Research and Translation in Egypt and Member of the Council for Promoting Social Science Research, Ahmed Moustafa.During the roundtable discussion, experts focused on the potential the Middle East has in terms of mediating a peace settlement, how the conflict affects the regional economy, as well as the way the ongoing international environment impacts security, trade and humanitarian cooperation between Arab countries and Russia.In his remarks, First Deputy Chairman of the Russia Muftis Council Rushan Abbyasov said that Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and other countries have been playing an increasingly important role in international processes, including in terms of promoting a settlement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “There was a time when decisions on Middle Eastern affairs were taken in Europe. Today, however, the Middle East plays a key role in resolving various issues, including in Europe, which is a major breakthrough for the region,” he pointed out, adding that the Middle East has become a major actor in global politics and has been proactively contributing to shaping a multipolar world order.Amal Abou Zeid presented the Lebanese perspective by stressing that Russia-US relations have a major impact on the developments in the Arab region. “Russia and US representatives have been meeting in Türkiye and Saudi Arabia in an effort to find common ground not only on the Ukraine settlement, but also on several other major topics, including the Palestinian issue. These meetings demonstrated that the negotiating process revolves around regional conflicts and Syria’s international standing moving forward,” he pointed out.Gyulnara Gadzhimuradova focused on the way Russia has always sought to support Arab countries. “Russia has been consistent in providing humanitarian, military and diplomatic assistance to countries in the Middle East both in the Soviet period and in the years that followed by helping settle regional conflicts, including the Palestinian issue,” she pointed out, and went on to say that there was no such thing as a turn to the East in Russia’s foreign policy, even if many believe otherwise. “All Russia did was articulate its priorities regarding the Arab region. Today, we returned to the principles of reciprocity by seeking cooperation with those who are interested in partnering with us.”Experts discussed the way the conflict affects the key matters on the Middle Eastern agenda, with Ahmed Mohammad Ali al-Said saying that the economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine confrontation has already affected trade flows and food security across the Arab world. “Russia and Ukraine are the main wheat and grain suppliers to North Africa and the Middle East, and therefore the special military operation has had a huge impact on this sector,” he posited, adding that “the Middle East has already made an immense contribution to settling the Russia-Ukraine crisis in several ways, primarily by facilitating prisoner swaps since Arab countries have been proactive in arranging them.”Academic Director of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrei Kortunov talked about what makes the Middle East interested in settling the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He noted that Gulf countries and the Arab world in general would benefit from any improvements in Russia-Ukraine and Russia-US relations, which includes not only efforts to stabilize energy prices and ensure food security, but also promising cooperation projects. “We are talking about new opportunities for cooperation in sectors such as nuclear energy, as well as other areas of science and technology, while also partnering on transport and logistics projects.”In his remarks, Ahmed Moustafa offered his take on how Riyadh became a mediation platform for the Russia-Ukraine settlement. “Russia and the United States chose Saudi Arabia as a venue for holding direct talks, since they both have good relations with this country, which has recently paid a major geopolitical and economic role in both regional and global affairs,” he pointed out.The debate coincided with the first days of the Holy Month of Ramadan, which started on March 1. Filled with spiritual and cultural traditions, this period is designed to promote mutual understanding among nations. Russia and Middle Eastern countries reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining centuries-old ties based on mutual respect and dialogue.

