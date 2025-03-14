How BlackRock Stole Schwab’s Thunder & Jumped on Trump’s Bandwagon
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber / Klaus Schwab, President and founder of the World Economic Forum, delivers his opening speech of the forum in Davos, SwitzerlandKlaus Schwab, President and founder of the World Economic Forum, delivers his opening speech of the forum in Davos, Switzerland
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber / Klaus Schwab, President and founder of the World Economic Forum, delivers his opening speech of the forum in Davos, Switzerland
Subscribe
Klaus Schwab, who founded the World Economic Forum in the 1970s and shaped globalist discourse for decades, has been swept away by the Trump Revolution, Professor Felipe J. Cuello, a member of Donald Trump’s 2016-17 transition team’s Foreign Policy Implementation unit, tells Sputnik.
Schwab’s descent into irrelevance began more than a decade ago amid “the rise of the big conglomerates like BlackRock” that “made Davos-type coordination much less necessary,” says Professor Felipe J. Cuello.
BlackRock and two other Wall Street behemoths—Vanguard and State Street—benefited greatly from former president Barack Obama’s fiscal expansionist policies in the late 2000s, according to Cuello.
They particularly capitalized on Obama’s so-called “helicopter money” scheme, the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) and enacted in October 2008, which allowed them to buy AAA-rated US companies and properties at a huge discount.
“Such concentration of wealth, with government backing, came from what was supposedly the most leftist president ever elected, but the facts are the facts,” Cuello notes.
“What those companies have done with that money, however, is most certainly ideological—the conglomerates were the main force behind DEI, mainstreaming the climate agenda throughout society, also the main funders of Black Lives Matter and the LGBT* movement," he adds.
As a result, Davos paled in comparison to the Wall Street giants, who were actively promoting woke ideology.
“So, insofar as these were present at Davos, it was them bringing Davos along for the ride, not the other way around,” the professor points out.
14 October 2024, 18:58 GMT
BlackRock has recently shifted its stance, leaving the Davos elite behind and eyeing a potential financial windfall from Trump’s America First policies.
“[BlackRock CEO Larry] Fink’s late-coming onto the Trump train was deference to a political change he couldn’t control: Trump would win without him and his business depends on a friendly government, especially in [the] US,” says Cuello.
BlackRock and Trump appear to have a shared interest in cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin.
And after Trump claimed China weilded too much control over the Panama Canal, BlackRock quickly arranged a deal with the Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings to buy the Balboa and Cristobal ports in the canal, as well as 43 other strategic harbors, and briefed the White House on the development.
The center of growth is now shifting to the US, and Wall Street giants are ready to benefit from that, according to the analyst.
In his last congressional address, “President Trump underlined the more than 2 trillion in investment his administration has garnered since entering office on January 20—a record haul by some of the best companies in the world—Honda, Apple, TSMC,” Cuello notes.
“Economically this can be read as a signal, not just of private sector confidence but of future growth, which is more than can be said for the humble conference in the mountains of Switzerland,” the analyst says.
Trump used the Davos platform following his inauguration in January 2025 to lambast the forum’s longstanding globalist “scam” and show Europe it would no longer be “business as usual.”
*banned as an extremist organization in Russia