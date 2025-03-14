https://sputnikglobe.com/20250314/how-blackrock-stole-schwabs-thunder--jumped-on-trumps-bandwagon-1121637303.html

How BlackRock Stole Schwab’s Thunder & Jumped on Trump’s Bandwagon

Klaus Schwab, who founded the World Economic Forum in the 1970s and shaped globalist discourse for decades, has been swept away by the Trump Revolution, Professor Felipe J. Cuello, a member of Donald Trump’s 2016-17 transition team’s Foreign Policy Implementation unit, tells Sputnik.

Schwab’s descent into irrelevance began more than a decade ago amid “the rise of the big conglomerates like BlackRock” that “made Davos-type coordination much less necessary,” says Professor Felipe J. Cuello.BlackRock and two other Wall Street behemoths—Vanguard and State Street—benefited greatly from former president Barack Obama’s fiscal expansionist policies in the late 2000s, according to Cuello.They particularly capitalized on Obama’s so-called “helicopter money” scheme, the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) and enacted in October 2008, which allowed them to buy AAA-rated US companies and properties at a huge discount.“Such concentration of wealth, with government backing, came from what was supposedly the most leftist president ever elected, but the facts are the facts,” Cuello notes.As a result, Davos paled in comparison to the Wall Street giants, who were actively promoting woke ideology. “So, insofar as these were present at Davos, it was them bringing Davos along for the ride, not the other way around,” the professor points out.BlackRock has recently shifted its stance, leaving the Davos elite behind and eyeing a potential financial windfall from Trump’s America First policies.BlackRock and Trump appear to have a shared interest in cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin.And after Trump claimed China weilded too much control over the Panama Canal, BlackRock quickly arranged a deal with the Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings to buy the Balboa and Cristobal ports in the canal, as well as 43 other strategic harbors, and briefed the White House on the development.The center of growth is now shifting to the US, and Wall Street giants are ready to benefit from that, according to the analyst.In his last congressional address, “President Trump underlined the more than 2 trillion in investment his administration has garnered since entering office on January 20—a record haul by some of the best companies in the world—Honda, Apple, TSMC,” Cuello notes.Trump used the Davos platform following his inauguration in January 2025 to lambast the forum’s longstanding globalist “scam” and show Europe it would no longer be “business as usual.”*banned as an extremist organization in Russia

