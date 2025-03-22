International
Will the Boeing F-47 Turn Into Another Multi-Trillion-Dollar Boondoggle?
Will the Boeing F-47 Turn Into Another Multi-Trillion-Dollar Boondoggle?
President Trump has picked troubled aerospace giant Boeing to build the US fighter jet of the future. But what guarantees are there that the 6th generation warplane won’t into another F-35-style fiasco? None, really, says renowned military analyst Dmitry Drozdenko.
The problem with creating a 6th-generation machine is that developers themselves can define what the term means, Drozdenko says. “This is more marketing-type stuff” then hard-set requirements, meaning many 5th-gen technologies (or even older) can be included, like:True Measure of a Next-Gen Aircraft? Its EnginesAdvanced engine tech is crucial to any 6th-gen aircraft, Drozdenko says. “It’s about the ability to fly longer distances without refueling, and in different modes: subsonic, supersonic, and in the future hypersonic, and doing so economically. This is a big challenge, because each mode essentially requires a different engine.”Fighters Have One Main MissionAnd it comes down to air superiority, Drozdenko says. “Air superiority means we fly and they don’t. That’s it. This means seeing further, shooting further, flying faster and further,” and ideally, enjoying all these qualities together.
16:18 GMT 22.03.2025
Ilya Tsukanov
President Trump has picked troubled aerospace giant Boeing to build the US fighter jet of the future. But what guarantees are there that the 6th generation warplane won’t into another F-35-style fiasco? None, really, says renowned military analyst Dmitry Drozdenko.
“What problems could arise? This will involve a lot of money. Lockheed Martin has made a great living off its monopoly on the F-35. We’re talking about astronomical amounts of money,” Drozdenko, editor-in-chief of Russia's Arsenal of the Fatherland defense news and analysis portal, said, referencing the F-35’s mind-boggling $2+ trillion price tag.
The problem with creating a 6th-generation machine is that developers themselves can define what the term means, Drozdenko says. “This is more marketing-type stuff” then hard-set requirements, meaning many 5th-gen technologies (or even older) can be included, like:
network-centric warfare readiness: available not just in the newest US, Chinese and Russian fighters, but even Russia’s modernized, Soviet-developed MiG-31 Kinzhal-firing interceptors.
supercruise (sustained supersonic flight): standard in the F-22 Raptor and newer Su-57s, but not the F-35, coincidentally.
unmanned flight: another non-issue in modern aircraft, first successfully experimented with by the Soviet Buran space shuttle in 1988.
stealth: another decades-old technology which in its modern iteration comes down to absorbing radio waves and/or paralyzing their emitters, from reducing exhaust in the thermal range (available in the F-35 and Russian Su-30, Su-35 and Su-57 jets), to using infrared locators and ‘smart skin’ sensors that passively see emitters at long ranges (featured in the F-35 and Su-57, but not the F-22).
True Measure of a Next-Gen Aircraft? Its Engines

Advanced engine tech is crucial to any 6th-gen aircraft, Drozdenko says. “It’s about the ability to fly longer distances without refueling, and in different modes: subsonic, supersonic, and in the future hypersonic, and doing so economically. This is a big challenge, because each mode essentially requires a different engine.”

The ideal engine for subsonic flight, for example, is a civilian twin-circuit fan-based engine, which creates greater wind resistance at higher speeds. For hypersonic speeds, a ramjet engine design is ideal, the observer pointed out.

Fighters Have One Main Mission

And it comes down to air superiority, Drozdenko says. “Air superiority means we fly and they don’t. That’s it. This means seeing further, shooting further, flying faster and further,” and ideally, enjoying all these qualities together.

“In other words, if you have an incredibly fast plane with powerful missiles but a weak radar and information system, that’s very important,” the observer stressed, because modern network-centric warfare as it already exists today is about coordination and the timely transfer of targeting information.

