Five Fighter Jets Projecting Power and Protecting Russia’s Skies
Russian Su-57, Su-34 and Su-35S fighter jets take part in an airshow. File photo.
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich/
Monday is Russian Air Force Day, the professional holiday dedicated to the nation’s airmen and support personnel. The Air Force’s fighter fleet is constantly undergoing upgrades, even as the defense industry focuses on ramping up sheer output for the ongoing high-intensity proxy war with NATO in Ukraine. Here are some of its latest planes.
Sukhoi Su-30SM2: An upgrade of the Sukhoi Su-30 – the multirole fighter serving as the backbone of Russian military aviation. While the base Su-30 was developed in the late 1980s and introduced in 1992, the SM (‘Serial Modernized’) variant was unveiled in 2013, turning the Su-30 into a true 4+ generation fighter jet with improved thrust-vectoring engines, new avionics, radar, communications and electronic warfare capabilities.
The SM2, the first batch of which was delivered to the Air Force last week, features further improvements to avionics, new high-precision weapons, an improved air target detection and identification range, and enhanced AL-41F1S engines borrowed from the Su-35 with superior performance and range characteristics, lower maintenance costs and increased longevity.
Su-30SM jet fighters of the 4th Air and Air Defence Forces Army of the Russian Southern Military District fly in formation during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Rostov-on-Don, which marks the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Rostov region, Russia
In this handout photo released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Su-30SM jet fighters of the 4th Air and Air Defence Forces Army of the Russian Southern Military District fly in formation during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Rostov-on-Don, which marks the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Rostov region, Russia
© Russian Defence Ministry/
Sukhoi Su-35S: Developed through the late 1980s and 1990s and introduced into service in 2014, the Su-35 has been dubbed the apex of the Sukhoi Su-27 family of fighter designs, with 4++ generation characteristics including supermaneuverability, advanced radar and avionics, and onboard weaponry.
Over 150 Su-35S (series production) jets have been delivered to the military to date, with the latest batch received in April. The aircraft can carry up to 8 tons of weaponry, from air-to-air and air-to-ground precision missiles to heavy KAB-series TV/laser-guided bombs.
Upgraded Russian fourth-generation jet Su-35 NATO reporting names: Flanker-E) during MAKS-2021 air show
Upgraded Russian fourth-generation jet Su-35 NATO reporting names: Flanker-E) during MAKS-2021 air show
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov/
Sukhoi Su-34M: Introduced in June 2022, the Su-34M is the modernized version of the Su-34 fighter-bomber - itself a modern aircraft developed in the 80s and 90s and introduced in 2014 and featuring 4++ generation characteristics. The new model includes sweeping improvements to the aircraft’s avionics, radar and communications systems, improved electronic warfare capabilities, and extended targeting range for its complement of long range air-to-air, air-to-surface, anti-ship, anti-radiation and/or cruise missiles.
This aircraft can also carry the new devastatingly powerful FAB-series heavy gliding dumb-to-smart bombs.
Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber delivered to Russian military. November 2023.
Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber delivered to Russian military. November 2023.
© Photo : United Aircraft Corporation
Mikoyan MiG-31BM: The MiG-31’s biography betrays its survivor status. Introduced all the way back in 1981 as the USSR’s first fourth generation interceptor and attack jet, this aircraft has undergone over a dozen modifications and upgrades during its lifetime to remain relevant, with the MiG-31K variant making headlines in 2018 by becoming the preferred carrier of Russia’s new Kinzhal hypersonic missile.
The jet’s powerful engines (normally reserved for heavy transport planes and civilian airliners) make it capable of approaching Mach 3 flight speeds, and operating at altitudes above 20,500 meters – above that of most commercial and military aircraft. The MiG-31’s newest production variant is the MiG-31BM - a multirole aircraft equipped with improved avionics, upgraded Zaslon all-weather multimode phased array radar, and modernized navigation and communication systems.
United Aircraft Corporation delivered its latest batch of upgraded MiG-31BMs in July.
Interceptor fighter MiG-31BM at an airbase in Kansk. File photo.
Interceptor fighter MiG-31BM at an airbase in Kansk. File photo.
© Sputnik / Vladislav Belogrud/
Sukhoi Su-57: The newest addition to Russia’s fighter fleet, the Su-57 is a stealth multirole fighter earning the designation of the nation’s first fifth-generation aircraft. The jet’s low visibility and advanced avionics and automation features separate it from its 4, 4+ and 4++ generation cousins. The Su-57 has only been built in small numbers (about two dozen series Su-57s delivered since the aircraft was first introduced into service in 2020), but developers have promised to remove bottlenecks and ramp up production in the coming years.
From 2024 onward, new Su-57s may be equipped with new, purpose built, truly fifth-generation AL-51F1 engines. For now, Su-57s come with the same power plant aboard the Su-35S – an excellent engine in its own right, but the new engines’ thrust capabilities are expected to enable the Su-57 to fly in supercruise mode at speeds over Mach 2 without activating afterburners – whose heightened high heat signature can give away the aircraft’s location.
Visitors stand near Russia's Su-57 fifth-generation multirole fighter at the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2022
Visitors stand near Russia's Su-57 fifth-generation multirole fighter at the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2022
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov/