China Rejects Possibility of Participation in Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun on Monday rejected the possibility of the country’s participation in a potential peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine after the end of the conflict.

"I would like to stress that such media reports are not true. China’s position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent and clear," Guo told a briefing. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in late February that Russia had not discussed the possible involvement of Chinese peacekeepers in the context of resolving the conflict in Ukraine. On Saturday, the German newspaper reported that China was discussing with European countries the possibility of its participation in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on March 6 that Russia sees no possibility for achieving a compromise on the possible deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine. Media reports emerged earlier in March that French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are trying to convince 37 countries to join of a coalition ready to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine and provide security guarantees to Kiev. The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said last year that the West could deploy some 100,000 troops in Ukraine under the guise of a peacekeeping force to restore Kiev's combat capabilities. Peskov has argued that in any conflict the deployment of foreign peacekeepers is only possible with the consent of all parties to the conflict.

