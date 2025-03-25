International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/is-justice-coming-hillary-clinton-and-soros-linked-law-firm-in-trumps-crosshairs-1121690154.html
Is Justice Coming? Hillary Clinton and Soros-Linked Law Firm in Trump’s Crosshairs
Is Justice Coming? Hillary Clinton and Soros-Linked Law Firm in Trump’s Crosshairs
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump is closing in on Hillary Clinton and other orchestrators of the Russia collusion hoax, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel tells Sputnik.
2025-03-25T16:25+0000
2025-03-25T16:26+0000
world
us
hillary clinton
donald trump
bill clinton
russia
perkins coie
democrats
ngo
opinion
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105733/93/1057339364_0:0:2003:1128_1920x0_80_0_0_54b6d29e9f69b3cdd7dd01cb17d44513.jpg
What are the signs?It's time for the Clintons and their associates "to lawyer up", the Wall Street analyst warns, adding that it will be hard to defend their "indefensibly horrific record."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250211/bigger-than-usaid-scandal-clinton-probe-to-expose-gates-soros-and-epstein-links-1121554592.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105733/93/1057339364_99:0:1918:1364_1920x0_80_0_0_25a98159ddd7f2b1bb24b13b825aea12.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hillary clinton, donald trump, security clearance, perkins coie, joe biden's pardons, marc elias, russia collusion hoax, is trump closing in on hillary clinton, the clinton foundation, charles ortel
hillary clinton, donald trump, security clearance, perkins coie, joe biden's pardons, marc elias, russia collusion hoax, is trump closing in on hillary clinton, the clinton foundation, charles ortel

Is Justice Coming? Hillary Clinton and Soros-Linked Law Firm in Trump’s Crosshairs

16:25 GMT 25.03.2025 (Updated: 16:26 GMT 25.03.2025)
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyHillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2025
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
US President Donald Trump is closing in on Hillary Clinton and other orchestrators of the Russia collusion hoax, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel tells Sputnik.
What are the signs?
Clinton, along with several other top Democrats, has recently been stripped of her security clearance, meaning she no longer has access to classified government information.
Trump announced on Truth Social that ex-president Joe Biden's pardons are void because they were signed with an autopen, suggesting Biden may not have been aware of them. Bill Clinton had previously speculated about potential pardon talks with Biden.
Perkins Coie, the law firm central to Hillary Clinton’s Russia collusion narrative, was condemned in a Trump executive order for "dishonest and dangerous activity," including manufacturing the false intelligence dossier against him and colluding with billionaire NGO kingpin George Soros to undermine US election integrity. Trump stripped the firm of its security clearances, government funding and services.
Former top Perkins Coie lawyer and long-time Clinton ally Marc Elias deleted all his tweets on X and ditched the social media network after Trump's 2024 election victory. Elias was behind the funding of the infamous ‘dirty dossier’ by former British MI6 agent Christopher Steele. During the 2024 election, Elias and Clinton disparaged Trump on their podcasts.
An X video, credited by some netizens to Trump’s campaign, has popped up on social media declaring that "justice is coming for Hillary Clinton," who broke the law by spying on the president and attempting to frame him as a "Russian agent."
"With his core team seated at the FBI and Department of Justice – and other places – Donald Trump now has sufficient control to attempt a re-balancing of the scales of justice," says Ortel.
It's time for the Clintons and their associates "to lawyer up", the Wall Street analyst warns, adding that it will be hard to defend their "indefensibly horrific record."
Clinton Charities to Re-File Taxes After Murky Foreign Donations Revealed - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2025
Analysis
Bigger Than USAID Scandal? Clinton Probe to Expose Gates, Soros and Epstein Links
11 February, 12:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала