Is Justice Coming? Hillary Clinton and Soros-Linked Law Firm in Trump’s Crosshairs

Is Justice Coming? Hillary Clinton and Soros-Linked Law Firm in Trump's Crosshairs

US President Donald Trump is closing in on Hillary Clinton and other orchestrators of the Russia collusion hoax, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel tells Sputnik.

What are the signs?It's time for the Clintons and their associates "to lawyer up", the Wall Street analyst warns, adding that it will be hard to defend their "indefensibly horrific record."

