Is Justice Coming? Hillary Clinton and Soros-Linked Law Firm in Trump’s Crosshairs

Clinton, along with several other top Democrats, has recently been stripped of her security clearance, meaning she no longer has access to classified government information.

Trump announced on Truth Social that ex-president Joe Biden's pardons are void because they were signed with an autopen, suggesting Biden may not have been aware of them. Bill Clinton had previously speculated about potential pardon talks with Biden.

Perkins Coie, the law firm central to Hillary Clinton's Russia collusion narrative, was condemned in a Trump executive order for "dishonest and dangerous activity," including manufacturing the false intelligence dossier against him and colluding with billionaire NGO kingpin George Soros to undermine US election integrity. Trump stripped the firm of its security clearances, government funding and services.

Former top Perkins Coie lawyer and long-time Clinton ally Marc Elias deleted all his tweets on X and ditched the social media network after Trump's 2024 election victory. Elias was behind the funding of the infamous 'dirty dossier' by former British MI6 agent Christopher Steele. During the 2024 election, Elias and Clinton disparaged Trump on their podcasts.