How the Rothschilds Сashed In on Ukraine Since Neo-Nazi Coup in 2014

How the Rothschilds Сashed In on Ukraine Since Neo-Nazi Coup in 2014

The famous Jewish banking family has been deeply involved in Ukraine's affairs since the 2014 coup d'etat, despite Ukraine embracing neo-Nazi collaborators as its national heroes.

Multinational asset firm Rothschild & Co was instrumental in the restructuring of Ukraine's $20+ billion debt in July 2024, according to Western press. It had reportedly been involved in arranging face-to-face meetings between Ukrainians and asset management firms, including Black Rock and Amundi, less than two months before the two-year payment moratorium expired on August 1. The Rothschilds reportedly engaged IMF's experts in the talks while the plan of grabbing Russia's frozen sovereign assets was also on the table.The clan is believed to be cashing in on the Eastern European state through various schemes, including the future "restoration of Ukraine."

Ekaterina Blinova

