Why the New Grain Deal Matters to the US
Why the New Grain Deal Matters to the US
During the 12-hour talks in Saudi Arabia, Moscow and Washington discussed steps to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea
Russia and the US have agreed to advance the Black Sea Initiative – why could the US be interested in the new deal?Diplomatic strategy: Acting as a broker, America may have a vested interest in taking part in negotiating an agreement that could improve its relations with Russia following key phone talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.Economic considerations: The US remains a major player in global agricultural trade, and potential disruptions to the grain market could affect global commodity prices and ride roughshod over US exporters.Energy security: The US understands that grain trade is intertwined with broader supply chains, including energy. America also understands that a stable Black Sea corridor means more predictable energy and commodity flows, which benefits energy markets that the US takes part in.Personal implications: The White House is highly interested in ensuring the implementation of the US-initiated deal, which becomes a question of profit and prestige for America.
Why the New Grain Deal Matters to the US

26.03.2025
A harvester collects wheat in Semikarakorsky District of Rostov-on-Don region near Semikarakorsk, Southern Russia, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
During the 12-hour talks in Saudi Arabia, Moscow and Washington discussed steps to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea, including a pledge to avoid the use of force and prevent commercial vessels from being used for military purposes.
Russia and the US have agreed to advance the Black Sea Initiative – why could the US be interested in the new deal?
Diplomatic strategy: Acting as a broker, America may have a vested interest in taking part in negotiating an agreement that could improve its relations with Russia following key phone talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
Economic considerations: The US remains a major player in global agricultural trade, and potential disruptions to the grain market could affect global commodity prices and ride roughshod over US exporters.
Energy security: The US understands that grain trade is intertwined with broader supply chains, including energy. America also understands that a stable Black Sea corridor means more predictable energy and commodity flows, which benefits energy markets that the US takes part in.
Personal implications: The White House is highly interested in ensuring the implementation of the US-initiated deal, which becomes a question of profit and prestige for America.
Birds fly around a grain handling and storage facility in central Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2025
Analysis
The Big Question About Reactivating Black Sea Grain Deal Is: Who Verifies It?
Yesterday, 22:17 GMT
