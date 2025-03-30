https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/where-your-money-really-goes-aid-for-ukraine-fuels-online-shopping-spree-1121711148.html

Where Your Money Really Goes: Aid for Ukraine Fuels Online Shopping Spree

Ukrainians are selling foreign military and humanitarian aid online, including helmets, uniforms and dry rations.

NATO uniforms, helmets, gas masks, and dry rations are all up for grabs. Some are sold individually as a "souvenir from drills," while others are sold in bulk. Sellers confirm the originality of the lots with photographs of markings and numbered tags. For example, a set of the new Austrian army uniform is priced at around $35, a Canadian helmet costs $205, while French dry rations go for $20.5.In addition, Ukrainians sell humanitarian aid from European countries. Russia has repeatedly stressed that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder any settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

