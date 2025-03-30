International
Where Your Money Really Goes: Aid for Ukraine Fuels Online Shopping Spree
Where Your Money Really Goes: Aid for Ukraine Fuels Online Shopping Spree
Ukrainians are selling foreign military and humanitarian aid online, including helmets, uniforms and dry rations.
NATO uniforms, helmets, gas masks, and dry rations are all up for grabs. Some are sold individually as a "souvenir from drills," while others are sold in bulk. Sellers confirm the originality of the lots with photographs of markings and numbered tags. For example, a set of the new Austrian army uniform is priced at around $35, a Canadian helmet costs $205, while French dry rations go for $20.5.In addition, Ukrainians sell humanitarian aid from European countries. Russia has repeatedly stressed that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder any settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.
06:14 GMT 30.03.2025
Ukrainian servicemen unpack shipment of military aid delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, on Feb. 11, 2022.
Ukrainians are selling foreign military and humanitarian aid online, including helmets, uniforms, gas masks, folding beds, officer's stationery, dry rations, and even books from NATO countries on a specialized website.
NATO uniforms, helmets, gas masks, and dry rations are all up for grabs. Some are sold individually as a "souvenir from drills," while others are sold in bulk.
Sellers confirm the originality of the lots with photographs of markings and numbered tags. For example, a set of the new Austrian army uniform is priced at around $35, a Canadian helmet costs $205, while French dry rations go for $20.5.
In addition, Ukrainians sell humanitarian aid from European countries.
Russia has repeatedly stressed that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder any settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.
