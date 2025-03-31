https://sputnikglobe.com/20250331/dugin-putin--trump-share-respect-for-traditional-values-1121719654.html

Dugin: Putin & Trump Share Respect for Traditional Values

Russia and its President Vladimir Putin have ceased to be the “main evil guy” with the arrival of Donald Trump and his team in the White House, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin told CNN.

Russia and its President Vladimir Putin have ceased to be the “main evil guy” with the arrival of Donald Trump and his team in the White House, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin told CNN.On Ukraine: Ukraine could theoretically save its sovereignty if it could manage neutrality, becoming a bridge between Western civilization and Russian-Eurasian civilization, noted the scholar. Ukraine was afforded a historical chance to create its nation after the Soviet Union collapsed, according to the political philosopher.However, after "critical decisions taken by Volodymyr Zelensky, I fear there is no more such thing as Ukrainian sovereignty,” said Dugin.

