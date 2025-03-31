https://sputnikglobe.com/20250331/dugin-putin--trump-share-respect-for-traditional-values-1121719654.html
Dugin: Putin & Trump Share Respect for Traditional Values
Russia and its President Vladimir Putin have ceased to be the “main evil guy” with the arrival of Donald Trump and his team in the White House, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin told CNN.
Russia and its President Vladimir Putin have ceased to be the “main evil guy” with the arrival of Donald Trump and his team in the White House, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin told CNN.On Ukraine: Ukraine could theoretically save its sovereignty if it could manage neutrality, becoming a bridge between Western civilization and Russian-Eurasian civilization, noted the scholar. Ukraine was afforded a historical chance to create its nation after the Soviet Union collapsed, according to the political philosopher.However, after "critical decisions taken by Volodymyr Zelensky, I fear there is no more such thing as Ukrainian sovereignty,” said Dugin.
News
CNN gave airtime to Alexander Dugin to hear out his views on a Ukraine settelement, Russia-US relations, and "common points" between Moscow and Washington.
Russia and its President Vladimir Putin have ceased to be the “main evil guy” with the arrival of Donald Trump and his team
in the White House, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin
told CNN.
Ukraine
could theoretically save its sovereignty if it could manage neutrality, becoming a bridge between Western civilization and Russian-Eurasian civilization, noted the scholar.
“If you are not great power, but pretend to be great power, you will pay a big price. That is the case of Ukraine,” he said.
Ukraine was afforded a historical chance to create its nation after the Soviet Union collapsed, according to the political philosopher.
However, after "critical decisions taken by Volodymyr Zelensky, I fear there is no more such thing as Ukrainian sovereignty,” said Dugin.