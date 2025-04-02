https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/hight-stakes-decision-south-koreas-top-court-to-rule-on-yoons-presidency---1121727955.html

Hight-Stakes Decision: South Korea’s Top Court to Rule on Yoon’s Presidency

Hight-Stakes Decision: South Korea’s Top Court to Rule on Yoon’s Presidency

Sputnik International

An impeachment vote from six or more of the Constitutional Court’s eight justices on Friday will remove Yoon Suk-yeol from presidential office and trigger a new election in South Korea.

2025-04-02T06:14+0000

2025-04-02T06:14+0000

2025-04-02T06:14+0000

south korea

yoon suk yeol

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121728045_0:158:3015:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_b68a5ece7f58c0c7aab2302cd06955a7.jpg

An impeachment vote from six or more of the Constitutional Court’s eight justices on Friday will remove Yoon Suk-yeol from office and trigger a new election in South Korea.If he is reinstated, despite his controversial martial law declaration in December, that court decision cannot be appealed. Heightened security measures are in place across the country ahead of the ruling, which the Constitutional Court said it would would allow TV stations to broadcast live.Yoon was impeached in December over his failed attempt to impose martial law and was detained on January 15 on insurrection charges. A Seoul court released him from jail on March 8, claiming that his detention was procedurally flawed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/south-koreas-constitutional-court-rejects-prime-minister-hans-impeachment---reports-1121676423.html

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

impeachment, south korean prime minister, constitutional court, political turmoil, south korean coup, political instability, president yoon suk-yeol, president yoon suk yeol, yoon suk yeol, yoon suk-yeol, han duck-soo, han duck soo, martial law