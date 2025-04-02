International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/hight-stakes-decision-south-koreas-top-court-to-rule-on-yoons-presidency---1121727955.html
Hight-Stakes Decision: South Korea’s Top Court to Rule on Yoon’s Presidency
Hight-Stakes Decision: South Korea’s Top Court to Rule on Yoon’s Presidency
Sputnik International
An impeachment vote from six or more of the Constitutional Court’s eight justices on Friday will remove Yoon Suk-yeol from presidential office and trigger a new election in South Korea.
2025-04-02T06:14+0000
2025-04-02T06:14+0000
south korea
yoon suk yeol
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121728045_0:158:3015:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_b68a5ece7f58c0c7aab2302cd06955a7.jpg
An impeachment vote from six or more of the Constitutional Court’s eight justices on Friday will remove Yoon Suk-yeol from office and trigger a new election in South Korea.If he is reinstated, despite his controversial martial law declaration in December, that court decision cannot be appealed. Heightened security measures are in place across the country ahead of the ruling, which the Constitutional Court said it would would allow TV stations to broadcast live.Yoon was impeached in December over his failed attempt to impose martial law and was detained on January 15 on insurrection charges. A Seoul court released him from jail on March 8, claiming that his detention was procedurally flawed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/south-koreas-constitutional-court-rejects-prime-minister-hans-impeachment---reports-1121676423.html
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121728045_168:0:2848:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_e6de3a678fa197804b3c8f6e156837e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
impeachment, south korean prime minister, constitutional court, political turmoil, south korean coup, political instability, president yoon suk-yeol, president yoon suk yeol, yoon suk yeol, yoon suk-yeol, han duck-soo, han duck soo, martial law
impeachment, south korean prime minister, constitutional court, political turmoil, south korean coup, political instability, president yoon suk-yeol, president yoon suk yeol, yoon suk yeol, yoon suk-yeol, han duck-soo, han duck soo, martial law

Hight-Stakes Decision: South Korea’s Top Court to Rule on Yoon’s Presidency

06:14 GMT 02.04.2025
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manSouth Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a hearing of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 11, 2025.
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a hearing of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 11, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2025
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Subscribe
If ​the court removes him, Yoon Suk-yeol will become the second president in South Korean history to leave office through impeachment after President Park Geun-hye in 2017.
An impeachment vote from six or more of the Constitutional Court’s eight justices on Friday will remove Yoon Suk-yeol from office and trigger a new election in South Korea.
If he is reinstated, despite his controversial martial law declaration in December, that court decision cannot be appealed.
Heightened security measures are in place across the country ahead of the ruling, which the Constitutional Court said it would would allow TV stations to broadcast live.
Yoon was impeached in December over his failed attempt to impose martial law and was detained on January 15 on insurrection charges. A Seoul court released him from jail on March 8, claiming that his detention was procedurally flawed.
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks to the media as he arrives at the Government Complex in Seoul Monday, March 24, 2025, after the Constitutional Court dismissed the impeachment of the prime minister - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2025
Asia
South Korea's Constitutional Court Rejects Prime Minister Han's Impeachment - Reports
24 March, 03:42 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала