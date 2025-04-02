https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/hight-stakes-decision-south-koreas-top-court-to-rule-on-yoons-presidency---1121727955.html
Hight-Stakes Decision: South Korea’s Top Court to Rule on Yoon’s Presidency
Hight-Stakes Decision: South Korea’s Top Court to Rule on Yoon’s Presidency
Sputnik International
An impeachment vote from six or more of the Constitutional Court’s eight justices on Friday will remove Yoon Suk-yeol from presidential office and trigger a new election in South Korea.
2025-04-02T06:14+0000
2025-04-02T06:14+0000
2025-04-02T06:14+0000
south korea
yoon suk yeol
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121728045_0:158:3015:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_b68a5ece7f58c0c7aab2302cd06955a7.jpg
An impeachment vote from six or more of the Constitutional Court’s eight justices on Friday will remove Yoon Suk-yeol from office and trigger a new election in South Korea.If he is reinstated, despite his controversial martial law declaration in December, that court decision cannot be appealed. Heightened security measures are in place across the country ahead of the ruling, which the Constitutional Court said it would would allow TV stations to broadcast live.Yoon was impeached in December over his failed attempt to impose martial law and was detained on January 15 on insurrection charges. A Seoul court released him from jail on March 8, claiming that his detention was procedurally flawed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/south-koreas-constitutional-court-rejects-prime-minister-hans-impeachment---reports-1121676423.html
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121728045_168:0:2848:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_e6de3a678fa197804b3c8f6e156837e0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
impeachment, south korean prime minister, constitutional court, political turmoil, south korean coup, political instability, president yoon suk-yeol, president yoon suk yeol, yoon suk yeol, yoon suk-yeol, han duck-soo, han duck soo, martial law
impeachment, south korean prime minister, constitutional court, political turmoil, south korean coup, political instability, president yoon suk-yeol, president yoon suk yeol, yoon suk yeol, yoon suk-yeol, han duck-soo, han duck soo, martial law
Hight-Stakes Decision: South Korea’s Top Court to Rule on Yoon’s Presidency
If the court removes him, Yoon Suk-yeol will become the second president in South Korean history to leave office through impeachment after President Park Geun-hye in 2017.
An impeachment vote from six or more of the Constitutional Court’s eight justices on Friday will remove Yoon Suk-yeol from office and trigger a new election in South Korea.
If he is reinstated, despite his controversial martial law
declaration in December, that court decision cannot be appealed.
Heightened security measures are in place across the country ahead of the ruling, which the Constitutional Court said it would would allow TV stations to broadcast live.
Yoon was impeached in December over his failed attempt to impose martial law and was detained on January 15 on insurrection charges. A Seoul court released him from jail on March 8, claiming that his detention was procedurally flawed.