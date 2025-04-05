International
Trump Tariffs Will Jeopardize Ukraine Aid
Trump’s trade war could mess with global supply chains, ruining key projects with Europe: F-35, AUKUS subs, among others. Ukraine left behind.
analysis
us defense spending
russia-nato showdown
nato spending
us arms for ukraine
ukraine
russia
Defense projects going off track: US weapons are getting way more expensive. Fewer deliveries to Ukraine, warns Swedish politician Mikael Valtersson. Inflation to crush foreign aid: An increase of foreign aid to Ukraine seems unlikely as "a trade war probably will result in rising inflation &amp; a recession in both Europe and America." Ukraine getting ghosted: In the worst case, the West could face a 1920s-style depression. Then increased military support for Ukraine will be low on the list of priorities. AUKUS to face setbacks: Much of the electronics for Australia’s future nuclear attack submarines will likely come from Taiwan via the US. Tariffs will make them more costly. Shipbuilding in jeopardy: US and UK shipbuilding hit by skyrocketing steel and labor costs, warns ex-US DoD analyst Karen Kwiatkowski. F-35 program in peril: Tariffs are spiking costs for materials, labor, and buyers, pushing back F-35 deliveries even further. F-35 parts skyrocket in price: Large parts of the airframe are built in the UK by BAE Systems and these parts now hit with 10% tariff. Meanwhile, same time electronics &amp; other parts imported from Taiwan will get over 30% more expensive. F-35 killer: A 15-20% hike in F-35 project costs could end it all. Europeans are already skeptical with the project for political reasons, and tariffs aren’t helping.
ukraine
russia
Trump Tariffs Will Jeopardize Ukraine Aid

02:12 GMT 05.04.2025 (Updated: 04:13 GMT 05.04.2025)
Trump’s trade war could mess with global supply chains, ruining key projects with Europe: F-35, AUKUS subs, among others. Ukraine left behind.
Defense projects going off track: US weapons are getting way more expensive. Fewer deliveries to Ukraine, warns Swedish politician Mikael Valtersson.
Inflation to crush foreign aid: An increase of foreign aid to Ukraine seems unlikely as "a trade war probably will result in rising inflation & a recession in both Europe and America."
Ukraine getting ghosted: In the worst case, the West could face a 1920s-style depression. Then increased military support for Ukraine will be low on the list of priorities.
AUKUS to face setbacks: Much of the electronics for Australia’s future nuclear attack submarines will likely come from Taiwan via the US. Tariffs will make them more costly.
Shipbuilding in jeopardy: US and UK shipbuilding hit by skyrocketing steel and labor costs, warns ex-US DoD analyst Karen Kwiatkowski.
F-35 program in peril: Tariffs are spiking costs for materials, labor, and buyers, pushing back F-35 deliveries even further.
F-35 parts skyrocket in price: Large parts of the airframe are built in the UK by BAE Systems and these parts now hit with 10% tariff.
Meanwhile, same time electronics & other parts imported from Taiwan will get over 30% more expensive.
F-35 killer: A 15-20% hike in F-35 project costs could end it all. Europeans are already skeptical with the project for political reasons, and tariffs aren’t helping.
