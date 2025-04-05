https://sputnikglobe.com/20250405/trump-tariffs-will-jeopardize-ukraine-aid-1121742673.html
Trump Tariffs Will Jeopardize Ukraine Aid
Trump Tariffs Will Jeopardize Ukraine Aid
Sputnik International
Trump’s trade war could mess with global supply chains, ruining key projects with Europe: F-35, AUKUS subs, among others. Ukraine left behind.
2025-04-05T02:12+0000
2025-04-05T02:12+0000
2025-04-05T04:13+0000
analysis
us defense spending
russia-nato showdown
nato spending
us arms for ukraine
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1e/1121711864_0:53:3451:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_6a4c4bd5540904a2217661d326d7095e.jpg
Defense projects going off track: US weapons are getting way more expensive. Fewer deliveries to Ukraine, warns Swedish politician Mikael Valtersson. Inflation to crush foreign aid: An increase of foreign aid to Ukraine seems unlikely as "a trade war probably will result in rising inflation & a recession in both Europe and America." Ukraine getting ghosted: In the worst case, the West could face a 1920s-style depression. Then increased military support for Ukraine will be low on the list of priorities. AUKUS to face setbacks: Much of the electronics for Australia’s future nuclear attack submarines will likely come from Taiwan via the US. Tariffs will make them more costly. Shipbuilding in jeopardy: US and UK shipbuilding hit by skyrocketing steel and labor costs, warns ex-US DoD analyst Karen Kwiatkowski. F-35 program in peril: Tariffs are spiking costs for materials, labor, and buyers, pushing back F-35 deliveries even further. F-35 parts skyrocket in price: Large parts of the airframe are built in the UK by BAE Systems and these parts now hit with 10% tariff. Meanwhile, same time electronics & other parts imported from Taiwan will get over 30% more expensive. F-35 killer: A 15-20% hike in F-35 project costs could end it all. Europeans are already skeptical with the project for political reasons, and tariffs aren’t helping.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/why-does-putin-have-every-reason-to-believe-russia-holds-upper-hand-in-ukraine-conflict-1121704923.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/five-factors-behind-the-decline-of-us-military-shipbuilding-1121674141.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250322/will-the-boeing-f-47-turn-into-another-multi-trillion-dollar-boondoggle-1121669609.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1e/1121711864_361:0:3092:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_056507c4d7e93e9f25473f5906a7c1d3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine aid, will trump support ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us military spending, does nato have budget to confront russia,
ukraine aid, will trump support ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us military spending, does nato have budget to confront russia,
Trump Tariffs Will Jeopardize Ukraine Aid
02:12 GMT 05.04.2025 (Updated: 04:13 GMT 05.04.2025)
Trump’s trade war could mess with global supply chains, ruining key projects with Europe: F-35, AUKUS subs, among others. Ukraine left behind.
Defense projects going off track: US weapons are getting way more expensive. Fewer deliveries to Ukraine, warns Swedish politician Mikael Valtersson.
Inflation to crush foreign aid: An increase of foreign aid to Ukraine seems unlikely as "a trade war probably will result in rising inflation & a recession in both Europe and America."
Ukraine getting ghosted: In the worst case, the West could face a 1920s-style depression. Then increased military support for Ukraine will be low on the list of priorities.
AUKUS to face setbacks: Much of the electronics for Australia’s future nuclear attack submarines will likely come from Taiwan via the US. Tariffs will make them more costly.
Shipbuilding in jeopardy: US and UK shipbuilding hit by skyrocketing steel and labor costs, warns ex-US DoD analyst Karen Kwiatkowski.
F-35 program in peril: Tariffs are spiking costs for materials, labor, and buyers, pushing back F-35 deliveries even further.
F-35 parts skyrocket in price: Large parts of the airframe are built in the UK by BAE Systems and these parts now hit with 10% tariff.
Meanwhile, same time electronics & other parts imported from Taiwan will get over 30% more expensive.
F-35 killer: A 15-20% hike in F-35 project costs could end it all. Europeans are already skeptical with the project for political reasons, and tariffs aren’t helping.