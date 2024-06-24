https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/macron-rules-out-sending-french-troops-to-ukraine-in-near-future-1119109879.html

Macron Rules Out Sending French Troops to Ukraine in Near Future

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he did not plan to send French soldiers to fight in Ukraine in the near future.

"I don't think that a war will come to our land … [I also don't think] that we'll go and engage on Ukrainian soil tomorrow," Macron said in the "Generation Do It Yourself" podcast. The French president added that he "understands well" the fear and concerns of the French in this regard. Earlier in June, Macron said that Paris was planning to finalize the formation of a coalition of countries that were open to sending military instructors to Ukraine. Macron suggested sending European troops to Ukraine at a European leaders' conference in Paris in February, but the idea was dismissed by his allies.

