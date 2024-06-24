https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/macron-rules-out-sending-french-troops-to-ukraine-in-near-future-1119109879.html
Macron Rules Out Sending French Troops to Ukraine in Near Future
Macron Rules Out Sending French Troops to Ukraine in Near Future
Sputnik International
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he did not plan to send French soldiers to fight in Ukraine in the near future.
2024-06-24T18:33+0000
2024-06-24T18:33+0000
2024-06-24T18:33+0000
world
emmanuel macron
ukraine
paris
france
ukrainian crisis
foreign military aid
military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119109717_0:0:3111:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_4cc2729305042a7dd8c53e85bbc28060.jpg
"I don't think that a war will come to our land … [I also don't think] that we'll go and engage on Ukrainian soil tomorrow," Macron said in the "Generation Do It Yourself" podcast. The French president added that he "understands well" the fear and concerns of the French in this regard. Earlier in June, Macron said that Paris was planning to finalize the formation of a coalition of countries that were open to sending military instructors to Ukraine. Macron suggested sending European troops to Ukraine at a European leaders' conference in Paris in February, but the idea was dismissed by his allies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/macron-denies-france-waging-war-against-russia-1118293536.html
ukraine
paris
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119109717_380:0:3111:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1ad1d6385723e6e54ef0a7cd8d04809e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
Macron Rules Out Sending French Troops to Ukraine in Near Future
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he did not plan to send French soldiers to fight in Ukraine in the near future.