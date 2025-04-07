https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/spief-main-theme-in-2025-to-be-issue-values-as-basis-for-growth-in-world---roscongress-1121753627.html

SPIEF Main Theme in 2025 to Be Issue Values ​​as Basis for Growth in World - Roscongress

The main theme of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2025 will be "Common Values ​​— the Basis for Growth in a Multipolar World," the Roscongress Foundation said on Monday.

"The main theme of the forum in 2025 will be 'Common Values ​​— the Basis for Growth in a Multipolar World,'" the foundation said in a statement.The western Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the annual economic forum from June 18-21. SPIEF 2024 brought together 1,800 guests from 139 countries and territories and saw the signing of more than 1,000 agreements worth a total of 6.4 trillion rubles ($74 billion).

