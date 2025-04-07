https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/spief-main-theme-in-2025-to-be-issue-values-as-basis-for-growth-in-world---roscongress-1121753627.html
SPIEF Main Theme in 2025 to Be Issue Values as Basis for Growth in World - Roscongress
SPIEF Main Theme in 2025 to Be Issue Values as Basis for Growth in World - Roscongress
Sputnik International
The main theme of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2025 will be "Common Values — the Basis for Growth in a Multipolar World," the Roscongress Foundation said on Monday.
2025-04-07T09:29+0000
2025-04-07T09:29+0000
2025-04-07T09:29+0000
economy
st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)
world
russia
multipolar world
multipolarity
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/08/1118858746_0:132:3174:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_fe68b68df68221819cd4dc8ea7b5c618.jpg
"The main theme of the forum in 2025 will be 'Common Values — the Basis for Growth in a Multipolar World,'" the foundation said in a statement.The western Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the annual economic forum from June 18-21. SPIEF 2024 brought together 1,800 guests from 139 countries and territories and saw the signing of more than 1,000 agreements worth a total of 6.4 trillion rubles ($74 billion).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240610/brics-expert-forum-held-on-the-sidelines-of-spief-1118893042.html
world
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/08/1118858746_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c77f3b9bcb4c7fd464bf1e70f1f7a071.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
growth in world, spief, roscongress foundation, multipolar world
growth in world, spief, roscongress foundation, multipolar world
SPIEF Main Theme in 2025 to Be Issue Values as Basis for Growth in World - Roscongress
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The main theme of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2025 will be "Common Values — the Basis for Growth in a Multipolar World," the Roscongress Foundation said on Monday.
"The main theme of the forum in 2025 will be 'Common Values — the Basis for Growth in a Multipolar World,'" the foundation said in a statement.
The western Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the annual economic forum from June 18-21.
SPIEF 2024
brought together 1,800 guests from 139 countries and territories and saw the signing of more than 1,000 agreements worth a total of 6.4 trillion rubles ($74 billion).