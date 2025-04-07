International
SPIEF Main Theme in 2025 to Be Issue Values ​​as Basis for Growth in World - Roscongress
SPIEF Main Theme in 2025 to Be Issue Values ​​as Basis for Growth in World - Roscongress
The main theme of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2025 will be "Common Values ​​— the Basis for Growth in a Multipolar World," the Roscongress Foundation said on Monday.
"The main theme of the forum in 2025 will be 'Common Values ​​— the Basis for Growth in a Multipolar World,'" the foundation said in a statement.The western Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the annual economic forum from June 18-21. SPIEF 2024 brought together 1,800 guests from 139 countries and territories and saw the signing of more than 1,000 agreements worth a total of 6.4 trillion rubles ($74 billion).
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The main theme of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2025 will be "Common Values ​​— the Basis for Growth in a Multipolar World," the Roscongress Foundation said on Monday.
"The main theme of the forum in 2025 will be 'Common Values ​​— the Basis for Growth in a Multipolar World,'" the foundation said in a statement.
The western Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the annual economic forum from June 18-21.
SPIEF 2024 brought together 1,800 guests from 139 countries and territories and saw the signing of more than 1,000 agreements worth a total of 6.4 trillion rubles ($74 billion).
BRICS Expert Forum Held on the Sidelines of SPIEF
10 June 2024, 14:06 GMT
World
BRICS Expert Forum Held on the Sidelines of SPIEF
10 June 2024, 14:06 GMT
