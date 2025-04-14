https://sputnikglobe.com/20250414/china-is-built-to-win-the-trade-war--1121870347.html
China is Built to Win the Trade War
China is Built to Win the Trade War
On April 2, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order introducing "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from other countries.
Trump's tariff war has exposed the сracks in liberal democracy. Here's why the Chinese economic system is best-equipped to take the lead:
15:08 GMT 14.04.2025 (Updated: 15:28 GMT 14.04.2025)
On April 2, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order introducing "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from other countries.
Trump's tariff war has exposed the сracks in liberal democracy. Here's why the Chinese economic system is best-equipped to take the lead:
World's Largest Manufacturer
China has massive depth and breadth to tool up to what the people used to buy from the US, says author Jeff J. Brown. Its ability to direct manufacturing to targeted sectors is also very fast, Brown says.
Eight of the world’s top ten commercial ports are in China. Almost 20,000 long trains went to Europe in 2024. Beijing has plenty of options for international bilateral commerce outside the US.
China can export and import bigger, better, faster and cheaper. All this is linked to the Belt & Road Initiative’s many layers of cooperation.
During Trump’s 1st term, his three-digit tariffs
on China would have been way more effective. Today, the multipolar world has changed at warp speed in the interim.
While US investors are in panic mode of supply chain chaos and economic losses, China, "like Putin in Ukraine", holds the cards in global trade, says Hong Kong-based analyst Angelo Giuliano.
"Trump’s loudmouth bluffs, flooding headlines with no substance, push tariffs and an anti-China coalition." But China's centralized system enables swift policy shifts — subsidies, market stabilization, or redirecting trade — unlike the US.
China Won't Let Itself Be Blackmailed
Beijing is de-risking: diversifying markets, building dollar alternatives, and advancing the Belt & Road to secure trade against US choke points. "The US dollar
, though still potent, is a fading weapon."
Liberal Democracy No Longer Relevant?
China’s 1.4 billion-strong population and state-backed industries absorb shocks, unlike exposed US firms. China’s readiness and trade dominance reveal why US economic fears run deep.