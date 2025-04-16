https://sputnikglobe.com/20250416/china-open-to-trade-deal-talks-if-us-demonstrates-respect--reports-1121879949.html

China Sets Terms for US Trade Talks: Respect, Consistency, and a Designated Representative

Beijing is willing to engage in trade talks with the United States, provided that US President Donald Trump and his cabinet members demonstrate greater respect for China and avoid making derogatory comments amid an ongoing trade war between the two biggest economies, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Additional conditions involve a more consistent US stance and a willingness to address China's concerns about Washington's sanctions and Taiwan, the report said. Furthermore, Beijing seeks the appointment of a designated US representative for the talks, someone who has Trump’s backing and can facilitate the preparation of a deal for Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to sign during their meeting, the report added. The report indicates that some hawkish remarks from members of the Trump administration regarding Xi have left Chinese officials uncertain about the US stance and its willingness to engage in negotiations, according to the report. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that no one believes the current tariff rate on China is sustainable or wants it to remain in effect for an extended period, but noted that it is not a joke. On April 2, Trump signed an executive order that implemented reciprocal tariffs on imports from various countries. The base tariff rate was established at 10%, with higher rates applied to 57 countries based on the US trade deficit with each specific nation. On April 9, Trump declared that a baseline tariff of 10% would be imposed for 90 days on over 75 countries that had not retaliated and had requested negotiations, except for China. As the trade war progressed, US tariffs on Chinese goods hit 145%, while China's tariffs on American imports reached 125%.

