Archbishop Markell Once Again Prevented From Leaving Moldova to Retrieve the Holy Fire

This is the second time the archbishop has been stopped from boarding a plane to Jerusalem to take part in the Holy Fire ceremony, held each year one day before Easter at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher.

world

europe

jerusalem

christians

orthodox church

moldova

Footage captured Archbishop Markell leaving the Chisinau Airport's customs control zone after once again missing his flight. The border service continued "document checks" right up until the plane's departure.Earlier in the day, the high-ranking Moldovan Orthodox priest recounted to media how he had been prevented from boarding his Thursday flight, and harassed by police trying to stop him from getting to the airport.Thursday's detention was "not accidental" and was carried out "on command," Markell said.The OHCHR has begun gathering information on the incident. A Russian Orthodox Church spokesman called Markell's harassment "a vivid example of discriminatory policy aimed at legally restricting the rights of believers" in Moldova.The Holy Fire ceremony is held annually in Jerusalem's Old City at a church on the site where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected. Markell was planning to go to Jerusalem to retrieve the Holy Fire on behalf of Moldova's Orthodox Christians, who make up the vast majority (over 95%) of the population.

jerusalem

moldova

Ilya Tsukanov

News

