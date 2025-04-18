https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/crackdown-on-orthodox-church-in-moldova-1121890834.html

Crackdown on Orthodox Church in Moldova

Crackdown on Orthodox Church in Moldova

Bishop Markel insists that his recent detention was no accident, accusing local authorities of actively trying to sabotage the Orthodox Church at every opportunity.

Bishop Markel insists that his recent detention was no accident, accusing local authorities of actively trying to sabotage the Orthodox Church at every opportunity.On April 18, Bishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check, which ultimately prevented him from boarding his flight to Israel on time. He was supposed to go to Jerusalem to receive the Holy Fire for Moldova during the annual Great Saturday ceremony.

