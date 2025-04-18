https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/crackdown-on-orthodox-church-in-moldova-1121890834.html
Crackdown on Orthodox Church in Moldova
Crackdown on Orthodox Church in Moldova
Sputnik International
Bishop Markel insists that his recent detention was no accident, accusing local authorities of actively trying to sabotage the Orthodox Church at every opportunity.
2025-04-18T16:55+0000
2025-04-18T16:55+0000
2025-04-18T16:55+0000
world
moldova
israel
jerusalem
chisinau
orthodox church
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/12/1121890677_130:0:1296:656_1920x0_80_0_0_9bd576cb78b58b02bc8e37b024520e7c.jpg
Bishop Markel insists that his recent detention was no accident, accusing local authorities of actively trying to sabotage the Orthodox Church at every opportunity.On April 18, Bishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check, which ultimately prevented him from boarding his flight to Israel on time. He was supposed to go to Jerusalem to receive the Holy Fire for Moldova during the annual Great Saturday ceremony.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/moldovas-crackdown-on-archbishop-affects-millions-of-believers--russian-orthodox-church-spox-1121890128.html
moldova
israel
jerusalem
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/12/1121890677_275:0:1150:656_1920x0_80_0_0_d67caf2798872227d43d229b9a488cca.jpg
Crackdown on Orthodox Church in Moldova
Sputnik International
Crackdown on Orthodox Church in Moldova
2025-04-18T16:55+0000
true
PT1M07S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
bishop markel, recent detention, sabotage the orthodox church
bishop markel, recent detention, sabotage the orthodox church
Crackdown on Orthodox Church in Moldova
On Thursday, Archbishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport.
Bishop Markel insists that his recent detention was no accident, accusing local authorities of actively trying to sabotage the Orthodox Church at every opportunity.
On April 18, Bishop Markell
was detained at the Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check, which ultimately prevented him from boarding his flight to Israel on time. He was supposed to go to Jerusalem to receive the Holy Fire for Moldova during the annual Great Saturday ceremony.