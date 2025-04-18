https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/moldovan-opposition-lawmaker-calls-bishop-markells-trip-disruption-for-holy-fire-sabotage-1121889474.html

Moldovan Opposition Lawmaker Calls Bishop Markell's Trip Disruption for Holy Fire Sabotage

The disruption of Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti's trip to Israel for the Holy Fire's descent is an act of sabotage that targets Christian Orthodox worshippers in Moldova, Moldovan opposition lawmaker Diana Caraman, from the Bloc of Communists and Socialists, said on Friday.

Moldovan media reported that the bishop was stopped at Moldova's Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check on Thursday and was late for his flight to Israel. The traditional Holy Fire ceremony will take place in Jerusalem on Saturday, a day before the Orthodox Easter. Caraman called this a challenge to the Church, faith and Orthodoxy. "Those who are behind this decision are not just bureaucrats. They are enemies of Orthodoxy. Stop hiding behind such words as 'safety' and 'protocols' — you cowardly and vilely destroy what you cannot understand or control," she said. This year, delegations from the Moldovan and Bessarabian Orthodox Churches were to travel to Israel from Moldova to take part in the Holy Fire ceremony, which is held annually on Great Saturday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. The Orthodox Church of Moldova is a self-governing part of the Russian Orthodox Church that serves 70% of people in Moldova and its breakaway region of Transnistria. Metropolitan of Chisinau and All Moldova Vladimir (Nicolae Cantarean) has repeatedly expressed regret that the government in Chisinau avoid dialogue with the Church. Hours-long checks under the supervision of armed police officers have recently occurred at the Chisinau airport, targeting specifically members of the opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc and Moldovan public figures coming from Russia after taking part in international forums there. Opposition parties believe that those who stand up to the Moldovan government are singled out for such checks. Yevgenia Gutsul, the head of the Moldovan autonomous region of Gagauzia, was detained at the airport on March 25. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating rules for campaign financing and document forgery. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under home arrest for 30 days, which her supporters slammed as political pressure. Several protests have since taken place in Gagauzia.

