Christ is Risen! Russian Warriors Celebrate Easter at the Frontline

The sacred feast of Christ’s victory over death holds profound significance for the Russian military. Here is how it is celebrated.

Christ's Victory. On the eve of Easter, military chaplains of the Tsentr Group of Forces delivered blessed Easter cakes to frontline units and conducted festive services, so that every serviceman could partake in the joy and sacred significance of this holy day.With God's Help. A copy of the icon of the "Savior Not Made by Hands" was presented to servicemen of the Tsentr Group of Forces. The handover took place at the Saur-Mogila memorial complex in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).Underground Churches. On the eve of the feast, military chaplains visited churches built underground by Russian paratroopers in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Easter cakes were delivered to paratroopers stationed on the Dnepr River islands by drones.Guarding the Peace of Easter. Servicemen of the tank battalion of the 51st Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District celebrate Easter during combat duty. Military chaplain Father Ioann visited a tank crew to bless their Easter meal.Finding the Spirit of Faith. Soldiers of the Vostok Group of Forces commemorate Easter with profound reverence and steadfast faith. The sacred service was led by Archpriest Pyotr Gritsenko, assistant to the chief chaplain in the special military operation zone.Family Traditions. On the eve of Easter, military chefs and bakers of the Vostok Group prepared Easter cakes in two shifts to provide festive sets for all units, using family recipes passed down through generations.Unity of Army and People. More than 200 Easter cakes for local residents were blessed at the previously destroyed Church of Equal-to-the-Apostles Mary Magdalene in Avdeevka, DPR, according to Father Andrei Karpets, the head priest of the church.Unity of Historic Rus. In his Easter address, Patriarch Kirill urged the faithful to pray for "a lasting and just peace across historic Rus."

