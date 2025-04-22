https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/rubio-announces-reorganization-of-state-department-to-cut-bureaucracy-1121912004.html

Rubio Announces Reorganization of State Department to Cut Bureaucracy

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday announced plans to reorganize the State Department, which will reduce bureaucracy and enhance efficiency, including eliminating redundant foreign offices and programs.

Rubio views the existing structure of the State Department as overly bloated and bureaucratic, hindering its ability to effectively carry out its vital diplomatic mission in today's landscape of intense great power competition, according to the statement. The Free Press has revealed additional information about the upcoming cuts to the State Department's structure. As part of the overhaul, at least 132 out of 734 offices, approximately 17%, will be closed, along with 700 positions within them. This includes offices dedicated to promoting human rights, advancing democracy abroad, countering extremism, and preventing war crimes. Rubio has instructed under secretaries to develop plans to reduce their staff levels by 15% within the next 30 days, according to the report, citing a senior State Department official. The State Department also plans to transfer 137 of its offices to different areas within the agency as part of an effort to consolidate programs, the report added. The announcement comes on the heels of Rubio's decision last week to close the State Department's Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (R/FIMI), formerly known as the Global Engagement Center (GEC). Rubio said that the center has significantly undermined freedom of speech in the United States. Earlier this month, Punchbowl News reported that the State Department plans to close at least 17 American embassies and consulates, specifically in countries such as Eritrea, Luxembourg, South Sudan, and Malta.

