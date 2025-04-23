https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/jeffrey-sachs-bombshell-interview-with-sputnik-on-ukraine-iran-and-trumps-trade-wars-1121917327.html

Jeffrey Sachs' Bombshell Interview With Sputnik on Ukraine, Iran and Trump's Trade Wars

In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, the world-renowned US economist, political commentator and Columbia University Center for Sustainable Development director outlined the regional and global geopolitical and economic processes shaping the modern world.

Ukraine Peace Deal Potentially 'Quite Close'"One thing I am pretty much convinced of is that Trump will not go back to Congress for more appropriations to fund Ukraine’s war…That means that either there will be a peace agreement or Ukraine in essence will be trying to fight without US backing,” Professor Sachs said.Positive Iran Talks and the Corrosive Power of the Israel LobbyTalks between US and Iranian officials are “surprisingly positive news,” not only “given the usual US animus or even hatred” toward Tehran, but Washington’s rare readiness to say “no” to Israel, the world-renowned economist and political commentator says.The power of the Israel lobby on US politics cannot be overstated, but Trump has a historic opportunity to break with his modern predecessors, “break free” and stand up for US interests, whether on Iran or Palestine, Sachs says.No One Wins From Trade WarsThe US president simply doesn’t have the constitutional authority to upend the entire trade system, according to the world-renounced economist, commentator and Columbia University professor.

