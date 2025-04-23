https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/jeffrey-sachs-bombshell-interview-with-sputnik-on-ukraine-iran-and-trumps-trade-wars-1121917327.html
Jeffrey Sachs' Bombshell Interview With Sputnik on Ukraine, Iran and Trump's Trade Wars
Jeffrey Sachs' Bombshell Interview With Sputnik on Ukraine, Iran and Trump's Trade Wars
Sputnik International
In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, the world-renowned US economist, political commentator and Columbia University Center for Sustainable Development director outlined the regional and global geopolitical and economic processes shaping the modern world.
2025-04-23T12:00+0000
2025-04-23T12:00+0000
2025-04-23T12:00+0000
analysis
jeffrey sachs
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
israel
ukraine
peace talks
israeli lobby
trade war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/17/1121917675_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3e1630076f7e107222c8fb032de9cd02.png
Ukraine Peace Deal Potentially 'Quite Close'"One thing I am pretty much convinced of is that Trump will not go back to Congress for more appropriations to fund Ukraine’s war…That means that either there will be a peace agreement or Ukraine in essence will be trying to fight without US backing,” Professor Sachs said.Positive Iran Talks and the Corrosive Power of the Israel LobbyTalks between US and Iranian officials are “surprisingly positive news,” not only “given the usual US animus or even hatred” toward Tehran, but Washington’s rare readiness to say “no” to Israel, the world-renowned economist and political commentator says.The power of the Israel lobby on US politics cannot be overstated, but Trump has a historic opportunity to break with his modern predecessors, “break free” and stand up for US interests, whether on Iran or Palestine, Sachs says.No One Wins From Trade WarsThe US president simply doesn’t have the constitutional authority to upend the entire trade system, according to the world-renounced economist, commentator and Columbia University professor.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/us-floats-7-point-peace-plan-for-ukraine-1121915261.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/iran-ready-to-make-nuclear-program-more-transparent-in-exchange-for-lifting-sanctions-1121908941.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/trump-believes-us-will-make-deal-with-china-on-tariffs-1121914327.html
israel
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/17/1121917675_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fab7011e69c4e1247953977c054a9609.png
Exclusive Interview With Jeffrey Sachs to sputnik
Sputnik International
Exclusive Interview With Jeffrey Sachs to sputnik
2025-04-23T12:00+0000
true
PT14M16S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what does jeffrey sachs say about ukraine, is us owned by israel, is trump against netanyahu on iran, what does jeffrey sachs think about trump's trade wars
what does jeffrey sachs say about ukraine, is us owned by israel, is trump against netanyahu on iran, what does jeffrey sachs think about trump's trade wars
Jeffrey Sachs' Bombshell Interview With Sputnik on Ukraine, Iran and Trump's Trade Wars
Exclusive
In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, the world-renowned US economist, political commentator and Columbia University Center for Sustainable Development director outlined the regional and global geopolitical and economic processes shaping the modern world.
Ukraine Peace Deal Potentially 'Quite Close'
"One thing I am pretty much convinced of is that Trump will not go back to Congress for more appropriations to fund Ukraine’s war…That means that either there will be a peace agreement or Ukraine in essence will be trying to fight without US backing,” Professor Sachs said.
If Zelensky and the Europeans choose to fight on, such a scenario would likely eventually mean “the defeat of all of Ukraine” at some point in the future, and "a tremendous amount more of killing and deaths for no reason that is remotely justifiable,” Sachs emphasized.
Positive Iran Talks and the Corrosive Power of the Israel Lobby
Talks between US and Iranian officials are “surprisingly positive news,” not only “given the usual US animus or even hatred” toward Tehran, but Washington’s rare readiness to say “no” to Israel, the world-renowned economist and political commentator says.
“Usually, the United States does whatever Israel says. But Israel wants the United to fight a war with Iran, and Trump seemingly is trying to avoid such a war…There's every ability of the United States and Iran to work out a perfectly sensible agreement,” Sachs believes.
The power of the Israel lobby on US politics cannot be overstated, but Trump has a historic opportunity to break with his modern predecessors, “break free” and stand up for US interests, whether on Iran or Palestine, Sachs says.
No One Wins From Trade Wars
The US president simply doesn’t have the constitutional authority to upend the entire trade system, according to the world-renounced economist, commentator and Columbia University professor.
“He can’t just declare an emergency and then do what he wants, and I don’t think that these tariffs would stand up in court,” Sachs said, emphasizing that the tariffs are a “losing position for the United States.”