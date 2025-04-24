International
Crisis of US-Led World Order Opens Door For More Dominant and Effective International Charter System
Crisis of US-Led World Order Opens Door For More Dominant and Effective International Charter System
"It is a system based on cooperation between the great powers and small powers," Richard Sakwa, emeritus professor of Russian and European Politics at the University of Kent, UK, told Sputnik at International scientific conference 'New world order: formation of a multipolar world and the role of Russia.
"It is a system based on cooperation between the great powers and small powers," Richard Sakwa, emeritus professor of Russian and European Politics at the University of Kent, UK, told Sputnik at International scientific conference 'New world order: formation of a multipolar world and the role of Russia."So I do not believe that a new world order is in prospect. In fact, I would say we need to defend the old Charter International System. It is not perfect but it's the best that we have," he added.
Crisis Of US-Led World Order Opens Door For More Dominant And Effective International Charter System
Crisis Of US-Led World Order Opens Door For More Dominant And Effective International Charter System
Crisis of US-Led World Order Opens Door For More Dominant and Effective International Charter System

On April 24, 2025, an international scientific conference titled "New World Order: The Formation of a Multipolar World and Russia's Role" is held in Moscow.
"It is a system based on cooperation between the great powers and small powers," Richard Sakwa, emeritus professor of Russian and European Politics at the University of Kent, UK, told Sputnik at International scientific conference 'New world order: formation of a multipolar world and the role of Russia.
"So I do not believe that a new world order is in prospect. In fact, I would say we need to defend the old Charter International System. It is not perfect but it's the best that we have," he added.
