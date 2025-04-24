https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/indian-government-suspends-visa-issuance-to-pakistani-citizens-1121926208.html

Indian Government Suspends Visa Issuance to Pakistani Citizens

The Indian government has decided to immediately suspend granting visas to the citizens of Pakistan, while valid visas will be annulled on April 27, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025," the ministry said in a statement. Medical visas issued to Pakistani citizens will be valid only until April 29, the ministry added. All citizens of Pakistan who are currently in India have to leave the country before their visas expire, the ministry emphasized. In addition, Indian nationals have been recommended to avoid traveling to Pakistan and to leave the country as soon as possible. A terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir took place on Tuesday. Police sources said that three armed men in camouflage opened indiscriminate fire on tourists who were horse riding in Baisaran Valley, near the town of Pahalgam. A group of terrorists of the Resistance Front, affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack. According to the latest official data, the attack killed 26 people, including one Nepalese citizen. On Wednesday, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the country decided to expel all Pakistani nationals who entered the country under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) visa waiver scheme within 48 hours in connection with the terrorist attack. The SAARC visa exemption scheme was introduced in 1992. Currently, the list of those eligible for the SAARC visa includes 24 categories of persons, including VIPs, high court judges, parliamentarians, senior civil servants, businessmen, journalists, sportsmen among others.

