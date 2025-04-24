https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/zelensky-disrupts-london-round-of-consultations-on-ukraine---russian-foreign-ministry-1121922431.html

Zelensky Disrupts London Round of Consultations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

Volodymyr Zelensky disrupted London's round of consultations on Ukraine, confirming Kiev's intention to destroy the emerging peace process, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"If truth be told, Zelensky disrupted the London round of consultations, convincingly confirming Bankova's [office of Ukraine's president] intention to torpedo the emerging peace process at any cost," Zakharova told reporters. Zelensky's words about the non-recognition of Crimea as Russian once again showed Kiev's incompetence, Zakharova said. "Such a schizophrenic approach by the Kiev regime has once again shown absolute incompetence, irresponsibility, and the desire to continue this massacre to the last Ukrainian, regardless of any victims," Zakharova said.Ukraine has disrupted the Easter ceasefire announced by Russia, Maria Zakharova said.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the BRICS Ministerial Council in Rio de Janeiro on April 28-29, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday."On April 28-29 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a full-scale meeting of the heads of the foreign ministries of the BRICS countries in Rio de Janeiro," Zakharova told a briefing.The upcoming meeting of the BRICS Ministerial Council under the Brazilian chairmanship would be a good opportunity for a substantive and in-depth discussion of topical issues on the international agenda, the diplomat said.Sergey Lavrov will visit the Dominican Republic on April 30, Zakharova said."On April 30, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit the Dominican Republic as part of a trip to the Latin American region. The 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with this country is celebrated this year. The visit is also timed to coincide with the opening of the Russian Embassy in the Dominican Republic," Zakharova told reporters.

