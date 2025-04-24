https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/zelensky-disrupts-london-round-of-consultations-on-ukraine---russian-foreign-ministry-1121922431.html
Zelensky Disrupts London Round of Consultations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky disrupted London's round of consultations on Ukraine, confirming Kiev's intention to destroy the emerging peace process, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"If truth be told, Zelensky disrupted the London round of consultations, convincingly confirming Bankova's [office of Ukraine's president] intention to torpedo the emerging peace process at any cost," Zakharova told reporters.
Zelensky's words about the non-recognition of Crimea as Russian once again showed Kiev's incompetence, Zakharova said.
"Such a schizophrenic approach by the Kiev regime has once again shown absolute incompetence, irresponsibility, and the desire to continue this massacre to the last Ukrainian, regardless of any victims," Zakharova said.
Ukraine has disrupted the Easter ceasefire
announced by Russia, Maria Zakharova said.
"The Ukrainian armed forces violated that 30-day moratorium [on strikes on energy infrastructure facilities] 136 times. The Kiev regime broke that moratorium. It also broke the 30-hour Easter truce announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin," Zakharova told reporters.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the BRICS Ministerial Council in Rio de Janeiro on April 28-29, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"On April 28-29 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a full-scale meeting of the heads of the foreign ministries of the BRICS countries in Rio de Janeiro," Zakharova told a briefing.
The upcoming meeting of the BRICS
Ministerial Council under the Brazilian chairmanship would be a good opportunity for a substantive and in-depth discussion of topical issues on the international agenda, the diplomat said.
"The ministers will review the implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of the association and outline further steps to develop the strategic partnership in the context of preparations for the 17th BRICS Summit, which will also be held in Brazil on July 6-7. Within the framework of the upcoming BRICS Council of Foreign Ministers, a separate session will be held with the participation of the foreign ministers of the BRICS partner countries," Zakharova said.
Sergey Lavrov will visit the Dominican Republic on April 30, Zakharova said.
"On April 30, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit the Dominican Republic as part of a trip to the Latin American region. The 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with this country is celebrated this year. The visit is also timed to coincide with the opening of the Russian Embassy in the Dominican Republic," Zakharova told reporters.