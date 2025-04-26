https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/us-makes-move-toward-europe-in-ukraine-peace-deal-push--1121933480.html

US Makes Move Toward Europe in Ukraine Peace Deal Push

The US is dangling security guarantees, intelligence, and logistical support as potential leverage with its European allies in the push for a Ukraine peace deal, The Telegraph reports.

The US is dangling security guarantees, intelligence, and logistical support as potential leverage with its European allies in the push for a Ukraine peace deal, The Telegraph reports. The US message behind closed doors is, "We won’t put boots on the ground but could support UK and European forces to back up a Ukraine peace deal from land, air, and sea." This support has been central to the “coalition of the willing” plan led by UK PM Keir Starmer and France’s Emmanuel Macron, who are pushing for European troops on the ground in Ukraine. The response to this plan has been tepid, with only a few willing to get on board. Russia has repeatedly emphasized that the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine is totally unacceptable.

