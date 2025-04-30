International
North Korean Army Revolution
North Korean Army Revolution
Portrayed as "backward" by Western media, North Korea's military is becoming one of the most advanced. The liberation of the Kursk region gave them another boost.
16:42 GMT 30.04.2025
Soldiers during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang
Portrayed as "backward" by Western media, North Korea's military is becoming one of the most advanced. The liberation of the Kursk region gave them another boost.
Here’s how DPRK troops are mastering modern warfare:
Drone revolution: The use of drones in the Ukraine conflict signals a major shift in military tactics and technology. North Korean troops have learned to use FPV drones and quickly began using them under Russian guidance.
Combat coordination: A great example of coordination came from the North Koreans, working in tandem with Russian drone operators and artillery in December. In just three hours, they drove Ukrainian forces out of Plekhovо, cleared the area, and pushed on toward Guevo.
Small assault units trick: The Ukrainian conflict showed the futility of large-scale assaults in modern warfare. North Korean commanders quickly adapted, shifting to smaller assault units, which proved highly efficient.
Operational planning: Mastering new tactical skills is not enough; operational planning and coordination skills are also essential, Nikolai Kostikin, an expert at the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, tells Sputnik. Russia's expertise will help North Koreans, he says.
New military elite: The average age of DPRK soldiers arriving in Russia is 23–27. This group forms a new tier of military professionals who, after gaining experience, will help modernize North Korea's army, Elizaveta Pivorovich, "ArBat" war correspondent tells Sputnik.
Eager to learn: North Korean soldiers are well-prepared, highly motivated and eager to learn, Pivorovich stresses. The Kursk op made them smarter, tougher and battle-hardened.
Overcoming language barriers: Easier than imagined. The Russian military learned to issue directives in Korean. North Korean soldiers studied Russian. They had a common phrasebook with 20-25 words. That was enough at the initial stage, Russian officers say.
AI to boost education: To speed up education of North Korean officers, the Russian military specialists could use artificial intelligence, Kostikin says. Chairman Kim Jong-un has recently named developing AI and unmanned technology a top priority for his military.
