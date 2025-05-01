https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/us--ukraine-sign-deal-to-create-reconstruction-investment-fund---treasury-1121961119.html

US & Ukraine Sign Deal to Create Reconstruction Investment Fund - Treasury

The United States and Ukraine have reached an agreement on establishing the joint Reconstruction Investment Fund, which, according to the Ukrainian government, is part of a broader minerals deal between the two countries, the US Treasury Department said.

The Treasury and the US International Development Finance Corporation will work with the Ukrainian government to finalize "program governance and advance this important partnership," the statement added. At the same time, Bessent added that no state or person that allegedly financed the Russian military-industrial complex will be allowed to participate in the restoration of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the minerals agreement with the US would be signed in the next 24 hours. According to him, the agreement provides for the creation of an investment fund in Ukraine with a 50/50 distribution of management and contributions between the parties. He noted that the document also envisages investment in the development of Ukraine over 10 years.

