https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/us--ukraine-sign-deal-to-create-reconstruction-investment-fund---treasury-1121961119.html
US & Ukraine Sign Deal to Create Reconstruction Investment Fund - Treasury
US & Ukraine Sign Deal to Create Reconstruction Investment Fund - Treasury
Sputnik International
The United States and Ukraine have reached an agreement on establishing the joint Reconstruction Investment Fund, which, according to the Ukrainian government, is part of a broader minerals deal between the two countries, the US Treasury Department said.
2025-05-01T04:39+0000
2025-05-01T04:39+0000
2025-05-01T04:39+0000
world
ukraine
russia
us treasury department
donald trump
rare-earth metals
natural resources
ukraine crisis
us
us hegemony
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/1c/1121508875_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f91801b31ed6fa8ee75b4e9fabc3e0ca.jpg
The Treasury and the US International Development Finance Corporation will work with the Ukrainian government to finalize "program governance and advance this important partnership," the statement added. At the same time, Bessent added that no state or person that allegedly financed the Russian military-industrial complex will be allowed to participate in the restoration of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the minerals agreement with the US would be signed in the next 24 hours. According to him, the agreement provides for the creation of an investment fund in Ukraine with a 50/50 distribution of management and contributions between the parties. He noted that the document also envisages investment in the development of Ukraine over 10 years.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250430/us-ukraine-minerals-deal-includes-possibility-of-military-aid---ukraine-prime-minister-1121959491.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/1c/1121508875_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a157d7f57e48fc4ff7924c4970abae15.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
bessent, reconstruction agreement, scott bessent, us-ukraine, us-ukraine cooperation, us aid to ukraine, ukraine crisis, minerals deal, rare earths deal, natural resources deal, proxy war, russia-ukraine war
bessent, reconstruction agreement, scott bessent, us-ukraine, us-ukraine cooperation, us aid to ukraine, ukraine crisis, minerals deal, rare earths deal, natural resources deal, proxy war, russia-ukraine war
US & Ukraine Sign Deal to Create Reconstruction Investment Fund - Treasury
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and Ukraine have reached an agreement on establishing the joint Reconstruction Investment Fund, which, according to the Ukrainian government, is part of a broader minerals deal between the two countries, the US Treasury Department said.
The Treasury and the US International Development Finance Corporation will work with the Ukrainian government to finalize "program governance and advance this important partnership," the statement added.
"This agreement signals clearly to Russia that the Trump Administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed.
At the same time, Bessent added that no state or person that allegedly financed the Russian military-industrial complex will be allowed to participate in the restoration of Ukraine.
On Wednesday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the minerals agreement with the US would be signed in the next 24 hours. According to him, the agreement provides for the creation of an investment fund in Ukraine with a 50/50 distribution of management and contributions between the parties. He noted that the document also envisages investment in the development of Ukraine over 10 years.