https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/us-vice-president-vance-sets-100-day-goal-for-ukraine-russia-peace-talks-1121964763.html
US Vice President Vance Sets 100-Day Goal for Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
US Vice President Vance Sets 100-Day Goal for Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
Sputnik International
US Vice President JD Vance said that Washington will continue efforts to secure a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine over the next 100 days.
2025-05-01T16:01+0000
2025-05-01T16:01+0000
2025-05-01T16:01+0000
world
jd vance
donald trump
washington
ukraine
russia
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116747506_0:52:820:513_1920x0_80_0_0_6892a01988b84c895fbc3e5aec5f04a9.jpg
April 30 marked 100 days since President Trump took office. US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg previously set a goal of ending the conflict in the first 100 days. However, Vance admitted there is a "very big gulf" between the desires of the Russians and the Ukrainians. In April, US President Donald Trump said he will "take a pass" on his efforts to broker peace in Ukraine if either party to the conflict stalls peace talks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/ukraine-peace-process-moving-forward-deal-closer--us-national-security-advisor-1121963337.html
washington
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116747506_0:0:820:615_1920x0_80_0_0_fb75af541d5dc4dcfbbbc4b775f5acc7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us vice president vance, ukraine-russia peace talks, efforts to secure a peace
us vice president vance, ukraine-russia peace talks, efforts to secure a peace
US Vice President Vance Sets 100-Day Goal for Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Vice President JD Vance said that Washington will continue efforts to secure a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine over the next 100 days.
April 30 marked 100 days since President Trump took office. US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg previously set a goal of ending the conflict
in the first 100 days.
"We're going to work very hard over the next 100 days to try to bring these guys together," Vance told Fox News in an interview on Wednesday.
However, Vance admitted there is a "very big gulf" between the desires of the Russians and the Ukrainians.
In April, US President Donald Trump said he will "take a pass" on his efforts to broker peace in Ukraine if either party to the conflict stalls peace talks.