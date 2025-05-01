https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/us-vice-president-vance-sets-100-day-goal-for-ukraine-russia-peace-talks-1121964763.html

US Vice President Vance Sets 100-Day Goal for Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

US Vice President JD Vance said that Washington will continue efforts to secure a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine over the next 100 days.

April 30 marked 100 days since President Trump took office. US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg previously set a goal of ending the conflict in the first 100 days. However, Vance admitted there is a "very big gulf" between the desires of the Russians and the Ukrainians. In April, US President Donald Trump said he will "take a pass" on his efforts to broker peace in Ukraine if either party to the conflict stalls peace talks.

