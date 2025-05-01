International
WATCH LIVE: Seventh International Music Festival ‘Road to Yalta’ Final
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/us-vice-president-vance-sets-100-day-goal-for-ukraine-russia-peace-talks-1121964763.html
US Vice President Vance Sets 100-Day Goal for Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
US Vice President Vance Sets 100-Day Goal for Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
Sputnik International
US Vice President JD Vance said that Washington will continue efforts to secure a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine over the next 100 days.
2025-05-01T16:01+0000
2025-05-01T16:01+0000
world
jd vance
donald trump
washington
ukraine
russia
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116747506_0:52:820:513_1920x0_80_0_0_6892a01988b84c895fbc3e5aec5f04a9.jpg
April 30 marked 100 days since President Trump took office. US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg previously set a goal of ending the conflict in the first 100 days. However, Vance admitted there is a "very big gulf" between the desires of the Russians and the Ukrainians. In April, US President Donald Trump said he will "take a pass" on his efforts to broker peace in Ukraine if either party to the conflict stalls peace talks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/ukraine-peace-process-moving-forward-deal-closer--us-national-security-advisor-1121963337.html
washington
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116747506_0:0:820:615_1920x0_80_0_0_fb75af541d5dc4dcfbbbc4b775f5acc7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us vice president vance, ukraine-russia peace talks, efforts to secure a peace
us vice president vance, ukraine-russia peace talks, efforts to secure a peace

US Vice President Vance Sets 100-Day Goal for Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

16:01 GMT 01.05.2025
CC0 / / James David Vance, US Senator from Ohio.
James David Vance, US Senator from Ohio. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2025
CC0 / /
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Vice President JD Vance said that Washington will continue efforts to secure a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine over the next 100 days.
April 30 marked 100 days since President Trump took office. US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg previously set a goal of ending the conflict in the first 100 days.
"We're going to work very hard over the next 100 days to try to bring these guys together," Vance told Fox News in an interview on Wednesday.
However, Vance admitted there is a "very big gulf" between the desires of the Russians and the Ukrainians.
In April, US President Donald Trump said he will "take a pass" on his efforts to broker peace in Ukraine if either party to the conflict stalls peace talks.
Meeting of Russian and US representatives on Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2025
World
Ukraine Peace Process Moving Forward, Deal ‘Closer’ – US National Security Advisor
13:51 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала