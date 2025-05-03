https://sputnikglobe.com/20250503/heres-whats-really-behind-german-governments-crackdown-on-afd-1121974090.html

Here's What's Really Behind German Government's Crackdown on AfD

Besides trying to stigmatize the conservative populist party among voters, the German domestic intelligence agency’s move to slap Alternative for Germany (AfD) with an “extremism” label has far more sinister motives, says renowned German lawyer, academic and former AfD MEP lawmaker Gunnar Beck.

The German intelligence service's decision to recognize the AfD as a "right-wing extremist movement" is the latest step in a long history of attacks on the party, Beck told Sputnik, recalling that AfD "has been stigmatized and discriminated against, and as far as possible, really excluded from parliamentary processes" since it came into existence in 2013.Political PloyThe new "right-wing extremist movement" label will allow government agents to legally infiltrate the party, both to spy on it, and to act as agents provocateur, for example, by making extremist statements while pretending to be loyal party members."Political parties in Germany are generally in a very privileged position. They get a lot of public funding. The more votes the party gets, the more public funding it usually gets," Beck explained.This means that in future elections, the AfD potentially won't have the same funding and resources available to campaign and spread its message.Spreading StigmaBy classifying the AfD as right-wing extremists, the government will also be able to try to detract voters from voting for the party, and threaten civil servants who are members of the party with removal and loss of pensions, on the grounds that they 'undermine' the political order of the Federal Republic, Beck says.Authorities will also gain more power to initiate bogus criminal prosecutions against AfD members. Beck noted that already, "a lot of AfD politicians have to spend a fair amount of their income on legal action, defending themselves against very questionable criminal and other allegations."It remains "an open question" whether the stigmatization strategy will work or not, Beck said, emphasizing that in the former East Germany especially, the public isn't as likely to be influenced by the official state media and is more likely to see through government propaganda.Steering PolicyIn both cases, the goal is the same: to get people to "lose confidence in the AfD once it doesn't really offer any real alternatives any longer."Could AfD Just Be Banned Outright?In theory, the government could try to outlaw the AfD, with the courts likely to rubber-stamp the process because they are appointed by the government and parliament, Beck says.Therefore, Beck expects authorities to stick to the strategy of stigmatization, infiltration, and divide and rule, and ban the party later, if needed, once support drops to 10 or 15%.Europe Losing Its Democracies"Germany is not alone in cracking down on political criticism against the establishment," Beck said, pointing to similar processes in Romania and France against leading non-systemic opposition."We are already seeing widespread political repression in Europe. And what's happening in Germany... is simply the tip of the iceberg. But as you know, an iceberg is usually about seven times larger than the tip of it above the surface. And I would expect it's roughly the same with political repression in Germany and Europe. There's much more going on than is reported in the papers and we ever get to know about it. Everything I've said so far shows how heavily stacked the political game in Europe is against those who do not accept the status quo, against the so-called populist or extremist parties," the observer summed up.

