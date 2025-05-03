https://sputnikglobe.com/20250503/low-cost-knockout-russian-drone-obliterates-pricey-western-made-ukrainian-apc--1121970599.html
Low-Cost Knockout: Russian Drone Obliterates Pricey Western-Made Ukrainian APC
A Western-made Ukrainian armored personnel carrier (APC) with a price tag between $2.7 and $4.3 million was turned into scrap by Russia’s Battlegroup Yug with nothing more than an FPV drone costing just under $550. The flaming wreck was reportedly a Finnish Patria AMV or its Polish variant, the KTO Rosomak, according to a special forces officer with the call sign “X.”Russia has repeatedly slammed Western arms shipments to Ukraine, claiming they obstruct peace efforts and implicate NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons destined for Ukraine would be considered a legitimate military target.
Low-Cost Knockout: Russian Drone Obliterates Pricey Western-Made Ukrainian APC
Drone warfare has become a hallmark of the NATO proxy conflict in Ukraine, with Russia's FPV drones packed with cameras and explosives seeing widespread use. The Russian Defense Ministry has regularly released footage showcasing these drones in action.
A Western-made Ukrainian armored personnel carrier (APC) with a price tag between $2.7 and $4.3 million was turned into scrap
by Russia’s Battlegroup Yug with nothing more than an FPV drone costing just under $550.
The flaming wreck was reportedly a Finnish Patria AMV or its Polish variant, the KTO Rosomak, according to a special forces officer with the call sign “X.”
Russia has repeatedly slammed Western arms shipments to Ukraine, claiming they obstruct peace efforts and implicate NATO countries in the conflict.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons destined for Ukraine would be considered a legitimate military target
.