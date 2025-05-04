https://sputnikglobe.com/20250504/trump-reveals-his-red-line-in-ukraine-peace-push-1121980002.html

Trump Reveals His Red Line in Ukraine Peace Push

Trump Reveals His Red Line in Ukraine Peace Push

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said that the United States may one day decide to withdraw from the process of negotiations on the settlement of the Ukraine conflict.

2025-05-04T15:49+0000

2025-05-04T15:49+0000

2025-05-04T15:49+0000

world

donald trump

us

dmitry peskov

ukraine

russia

washington

state department

kremlin

white house

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121933585_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4df911840bc8c080f76936e39769396d.jpg

"Well, there will be time, when I will say: okay, keep going, keep being stupid, keep fighting ... There will be time when I may say that," Trump said in an interview for the NBC News broadcaster out on Sunday.The US leader noted that sometimes he is close to making such a decision, but then "positive things happen."On Friday, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said the US was not ready yet to exit efforts to reach peace in Ukraine, but would no longer act as a mediator if no progress is made.Trump said that there is a "very good chance" to reach peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.At the same time, there is a possibility that the United States will not be able to settle the conflict due to "tremendous hatred," which he sees between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. The US president also said that Washington had reached significant progress in talks with one of the sides to the conflict."I do believe we are closer with one party and maybe not as close with the other," Trump said. He did not clarify with which side the US had made better progress.Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff last week, reaffirmed Moscow's readiness to negotiate with Kiev without preconditions, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.On Monday, Russia announced a ceasefire that would run from the start of May 8 to the end of May 10 to honor the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Victory in the World War II. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the ceasefire should be immediate and last for at least 30 days, and refused to uphold the three-day truce.Donald Trump said that he intended to serve for only eight years in the White House despite his previous statements about entertaining the idea of a third term.The US leader noted that his ultimate goal was to transfer the power to someone else. He intended to "have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican to carry it forward." Four years would be enough to do a good job, the president said.In late March, Trump told NBC News that he was "not joking" about the possibility of seeking a third term in the White House, although it is prohibited by the US Constitution.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250503/zelenskys-ceasefire-rejection-is-a-terrorist-threat-on-global-scale---moscow--1121973059.html

ukraine

russia

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president donald trump, ukraine conflict, withdraw from the process of negotiations