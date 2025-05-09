https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/victory-day-parade-in-moscow-to-mark-80th-anniversary-of-wwii-victory--highlights-1122012816.html

Victory Day Parade in Moscow to Mark 80th Anniversary of WWII Victory – Highlights

Victory Day Parade in Moscow to Mark 80th Anniversary of WWII Victory – Highlights

Sputnik International

The parade began with the striking of the Kremlin Clock. The Russian national flag and the victory banner - the sacred symbol of triumph over fascism raised over Berlin in 1945 - were carried into Red Square by the 154th Preobrazhensky Regiment.

Defense Minister’s InspectionRussian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov inspected the troops, accompanied by commander-in-chief of the ground forces, General Oleg Salyukov.Over 11,500 soldiers from the Russian Armed Forces and security agencies participated, including 1,500 veterans of the special military operation.Defense Minister Andrei Belousov concluded his inspection of the troops and proceeded to the central tribune to deliver his report to the President of the Russian Federation, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.President Putin’s AddressPresident Vladimir Putin delivered a speech marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War:We are united by our reverence for the generation that defeated Nazism in the Great Patriotic War.Historic & Modern Military UnitsThe parade opened with young drummers from the Moscow Military Music School, continuing an 85-year tradition.Legendary WWII units were honored, including infantrymen with the Mosin rifles, pilots who dominated the skies, and sailors who displayed unmatched bravery.Allied nations marched in solidarity, including contingents from Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, India, and others.Special Military Operation HeroesOver 20 Heroes of Russia and 44 recipients of the Order of St. George led the procession.Servicewomen, continuing proud military dynasties, marched in formation.Youth cadets from Suvorov, Nakhimov, and Yunarmiya (Youth Army) represented the future defenders of Russia.Mechanized Column – Power & Precision183 vehicles rolled across Red Square, from legendary WWII T-34 tanks to cutting-edge systems:First-ever drone battalion display, featuring Lancet and Orlan UAVsAerial SpectacleThe Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) and Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic teams perform breathtaking maneuvers in Su-30 and MiG-29 jets.The grand finale: six Su-25 attack jets painted the sky in the colors of the Russian flag.FinaleThe parade concluded with the Russian national anthem and the iconic "Den Pobedy" (Victory Day), honoring the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.

