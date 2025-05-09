International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/victory-day-parade-in-moscow-to-mark-80th-anniversary-of-wwii-victory--highlights-1122012816.html
Victory Day Parade in Moscow to Mark 80th Anniversary of WWII Victory – Highlights
Victory Day Parade in Moscow to Mark 80th Anniversary of WWII Victory – Highlights
Sputnik International
The parade began with the striking of the Kremlin Clock. The Russian national flag and the victory banner - the sacred symbol of triumph over fascism raised over Berlin in 1945 - were carried into Red Square by the 154th Preobrazhensky Regiment.
2025-05-09T09:11+0000
2025-05-09T09:16+0000
russia
moscow
wwii victory day
victory day
victory day parade
wwii victory parade
andrei belousov
vladimir putin
russian armed forces
red square
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122013992_0:143:3133:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_a430b0cb610ee871249e936580bf2e2c.jpg
Defense Minister’s InspectionRussian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov inspected the troops, accompanied by commander-in-chief of the ground forces, General Oleg Salyukov.Over 11,500 soldiers from the Russian Armed Forces and security agencies participated, including 1,500 veterans of the special military operation.Defense Minister Andrei Belousov concluded his inspection of the troops and proceeded to the central tribune to deliver his report to the President of the Russian Federation, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.President Putin’s AddressPresident Vladimir Putin delivered a speech marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War:We are united by our reverence for the generation that defeated Nazism in the Great Patriotic War.Historic &amp; Modern Military UnitsThe parade opened with young drummers from the Moscow Military Music School, continuing an 85-year tradition.Legendary WWII units were honored, including infantrymen with the Mosin rifles, pilots who dominated the skies, and sailors who displayed unmatched bravery.Allied nations marched in solidarity, including contingents from Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, India, and others.Special Military Operation HeroesOver 20 Heroes of Russia and 44 recipients of the Order of St. George led the procession.Servicewomen, continuing proud military dynasties, marched in formation.Youth cadets from Suvorov, Nakhimov, and Yunarmiya (Youth Army) represented the future defenders of Russia.Mechanized Column – Power &amp; Precision183 vehicles rolled across Red Square, from legendary WWII T-34 tanks to cutting-edge systems:First-ever drone battalion display, featuring Lancet and Orlan UAVsAerial SpectacleThe Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) and Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic teams perform breathtaking maneuvers in Su-30 and MiG-29 jets.The grand finale: six Su-25 attack jets painted the sky in the colors of the Russian flag.FinaleThe parade concluded with the Russian national anthem and the iconic "Den Pobedy" (Victory Day), honoring the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/watch-full-russian-president-delivers-speech-honoring-victory-day-1122012237.html
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122013992_202:0:2933:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_939b94d4b482f1fb7a329a206dc9caa3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
parade began, red square, victory banner, russian national flag, victory day parade
parade began, red square, victory banner, russian national flag, victory day parade

Victory Day Parade in Moscow to Mark 80th Anniversary of WWII Victory – Highlights

09:11 GMT 09.05.2025 (Updated: 09:16 GMT 09.05.2025)
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankSu-25 attack aircraft at the military parade on Red Square in Moscow dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
Su-25 attack aircraft at the military parade on Red Square in Moscow dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2025
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The parade began with the striking of the Kremlin Clock. The Russian national flag and the victory banner - the sacred symbol of triumph over fascism raised over Berlin in 1945 - were carried into Red Square by the 154th Preobrazhensky Regiment.

Defense Minister’s Inspection

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov inspected the troops, accompanied by commander-in-chief of the ground forces, General Oleg Salyukov.
Over 11,500 soldiers from the Russian Armed Forces and security agencies participated, including 1,500 veterans of the special military operation.
Defense Minister Andrei Belousov concluded his inspection of the troops and proceeded to the central tribune to deliver his report to the President of the Russian Federation, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.

President Putin’s Address

President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War:
We are united by our reverence for the generation that defeated Nazism in the Great Patriotic War.
Our country, at the cost of millions of lives, secured freedom and peace for all of humanity.
Victory Day is the most important holiday for Russia.
Russia will always be an indestructible barrier against Nazism and will fight against the atrocities of its followers.
The entire country supports the participants of the special operation and is proud of their strength of spirit.
Russia will never allow the true victors over Nazism to be slandered.
The complete defeat of Nazism was achieved through the joint efforts of many countries, and Russia highly appreciates the contribution of its allies.
The president called on Russians to look up to veterans and their determination to defend their homeland.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2025
Russia
Watch Full: Russian President Delivers Speech Honoring Victory Day
07:54 GMT

Historic & Modern Military Units

The parade opened with young drummers from the Moscow Military Music School, continuing an 85-year tradition.
Legendary WWII units were honored, including infantrymen with the Mosin rifles, pilots who dominated the skies, and sailors who displayed unmatched bravery.
Allied nations marched in solidarity, including contingents from Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, India, and others.

Special Military Operation Heroes

Over 20 Heroes of Russia and 44 recipients of the Order of St. George led the procession.
Servicewomen, continuing proud military dynasties, marched in formation.
Youth cadets from Suvorov, Nakhimov, and Yunarmiya (Youth Army) represented the future defenders of Russia.

Mechanized Column – Power & Precision

183 vehicles rolled across Red Square, from legendary WWII T-34 tanks to cutting-edge systems:
T-90M Proryv tanks
Iskander-M missile systems
S-400 Triumph air defenses
Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankT-90M Proryv tanks on Red Square in Moscow during the military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
T-90M Proryv tanks on Red Square in Moscow during the military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. - Sputnik International
1/4
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
T-90M Proryv tanks on Red Square in Moscow during the military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankIskander-M operational-tactical missile systems on Red Square in Moscow during the military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems on Red Square in Moscow during the military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. - Sputnik International
2/4
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems on Red Square in Moscow during the military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankS-400 anti-aircraft missile systems on Red Square in Moscow during a military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems on Red Square in Moscow during a military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. - Sputnik International
3/4
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems on Red Square in Moscow during a military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankAn autonomous launcher of the Yars PGRK on Red Square in Moscow during a military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
An autonomous launcher of the Yars PGRK on Red Square in Moscow during a military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. - Sputnik International
4/4
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
An autonomous launcher of the Yars PGRK on Red Square in Moscow during a military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
1/4
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
T-90M Proryv tanks on Red Square in Moscow during the military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
2/4
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems on Red Square in Moscow during the military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
3/4
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems on Red Square in Moscow during a military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
4/4
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
An autonomous launcher of the Yars PGRK on Red Square in Moscow during a military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
First-ever drone battalion display, featuring Lancet and Orlan UAVs

Aerial Spectacle

The Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) and Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic teams perform breathtaking maneuvers in Su-30 and MiG-29 jets.
The grand finale: six Su-25 attack jets painted the sky in the colors of the Russian flag.

Finale

The parade concluded with the Russian national anthem and the iconic "Den Pobedy" (Victory Day), honoring the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала