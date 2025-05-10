https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/chinese-foreign-minister-calls-xis-visit-to-russia-complete-success-1122025336.html

Chinese Foreign Minister Calls Xi's Visit to Russia 'Complete Success'

Chinese President Xi Jinping's official visit to Russia this week was absolutely successful, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.

"Against the background of accelerating changes in the world and growing international upheaval, this visit provided an opportunity to look back at history and forward, [demonstrated] the continuity of friendship and the willingness to stand up for justice, and ended in complete success," Wang told reporters.The visit demonstrated that relations between Moscow and Beijing are "as strong as a rock" and that the world needs justice, not hegemony, Wang Yi added.The schedule during the visit was very tight, the Chinese foreign minister told reporters.Russian-Chinese partnership is a force of global stability and progress, Wang said, adding that the visit showed that "attempts to drive a wedge between China and Russia are nothing more than an illusion."Wang added that international relations were always in flux, whereas "mutual trust and support between China and Russia remain unchanged."The talks between the Russian and Chinese presidents touched upon the Ukrainian crisis, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and developments in the Asia-Pacific Region. Wang said that the two leaders had agreed on the need for a political settlement of all acute international problems.While Xi said that China welcomes any efforts aimed at achieving peace, Russian President Vladimir Putin appreciated Beijing's objective and fair stance on Ukraine and said that Moscow was ready to start peace talks without preconditions in a hope of reaching a fair and sustainable peace, the Chinese foreign minister said.

