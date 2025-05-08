Under Personal Control: What Putin and Xi Agreed Upon in Moscow
13:12 GMT 08.05.2025 (Updated: 13:17 GMT 08.05.2025)
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankPresident of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping during a ceremony of exchanging documents after Russia-China talks.
© Sputnik/
Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping signed a series of documents and delivered statements to the press following their May 8 talks, outlining the further development of bilateral relations and cooperation on the international stage.
Key Agreements Signed
Joint statement on deepening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, marking a new era.
Memorandum on cooperation to combat infectious diseases.
Agreement on promoting and mutually protecting investments.
Memorandum on cooperation between "Movement of the First" and the All-China Youth Federation.
Memorandum on collaboration in creating a lunar power station for the International Lunar Station between Roscosmos and China.
Memorandum of cooperation between RT and China’s Media Corporation.
Main Points From Putin’s Speech
The negotiations took place in a warm, friendly atmosphere, were substantive and productive.
Relations between Russia and China are self-sufficient and independent of global trends.
Both countries will continue efforts to integrate the EEU and the Belt and Road Initiative.
Russia remains one of China's key trading partners.
Significant progress in investment cooperation between the two nations.
The majority of foreign trade transactions between Russia and China are conducted in rubles and yuan.
The trade system between Russia and China is resilient and shielded from third-party influences.
Gazprom continues to meet China's needs, exceeding contractual obligations.
Large Chinese corporations in the automotive, microelectronics, and home appliances sectors are expanding their presence in Russia.
Progress is being made in developing and commercializing the Northern Sea Route.
Putin and Xi will personally oversee all major aspects of the Russia-China partnership, both bilaterally and internationally.
Xi's Main Points
The importance of remaining reliable partners with Moscow and increasing strategic interaction.
The negotiations were thorough and productive, resulting in several important agreements.
China and Russia should work together more actively in the UN, SCO, BRICS, and advocate for multilateralism.
Despite international turbulence, Beijing and Moscow will maintain their commitment to eternal good-neighborliness.
Coordination between China and Russia brings stability and positive energy to an unsettled world.
Joint Statement Between Russia and China
The Soviet and Chinese peoples made a historic sacrifice by defeating fascism and militarism for humanity’s sake.
Moscow considers the Nazi extermination of Soviet civilians to be genocide against the peoples of the Soviet Union.
Russia and China are responsible for preserving the true historical memory of World War II.
Both countries will continue to oppose neo-Nazism and attempts to falsify WWII history.
Russia and China express gratitude to the frontline soldiers and homefront workers for their wartime heroism.
Moscow and Beijing agreed to fight against any discrimination of athletes, protect Olympic values, and uphold the principles of fair sport.
Both nations are committed to countering Washington’s "dual containment" policy toward Russia and China.
Nuclear-armed states should abandon the Cold War mentality and resolve contradictions through dialogue.
To resolve the Ukrainian crisis in a long-term manner, its root causes must be addressed while respecting UN principles.