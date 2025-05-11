https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/maduro-venezuela-stands-with-putin-on-ukraine-peace-pitch-1122032281.html
Maduro: Venezuela Stands With Putin on Ukraine Peace Pitch
Just like Venezuela, most countries in Latin America and the Caribbean fully support Vladimir Putin’s call for direct talks with Ukraine, President Nicolas Maduro believes. Putin’s offer was that of a man who “defends the interests of his homeland, but at the same time has a clear understanding of what the international environment should be in order to achieve peace at the global level,” he told reporters in St Petersburg.Maduro added that “Russia has the right to peace – just like every nation.”Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in detail Russia's proposal to resume direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15, the Kremlin said on Sunday.Erdogan voiced full support for the Russian proposal, the statement read.
Concluding four days of high-level talks with world leaders gathered in Moscow for the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat, Russia's President Vladimir Putin offered Ukraine to resume direct talks on May 15 in Istanbul.
Putin’s offer was that of a man who “defends the interests of his homeland, but at the same time has a clear understanding of what the international environment should be in order to achieve peace at the global level,” he told reporters in St Petersburg.
Maduro
added that “Russia has the right to peace – just like every nation.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in detail Russia's proposal to resume direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
Erdogan voiced full support
for the Russian proposal, the statement read.