Putin, Erdogan Discuss Russia's Proposal of Direct Talks With Ukraine in Istanbul - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in detail Russia's proposal to resume direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They thoroughly discussed the Russian president's initiative on the resumption of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul starting May 15," the statement read.Erdogan voiced full support for the Russian proposal, the statement read.Putin briefed Erdogan on the events held in Russia to mark the 80th Victory Day anniversary and international contacts that took place during the past days."The Russian president shared his impression of the results of the celebrations held in Moscow on the occasion of the 80th Victory Day anniversary and the international summit meetings that were held during these days," the Kremlin said.Putin said on Saturday night that he would talk to Erdogan about the possibility of holding talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. Putin suggested that Kiev and Moscow resume direct talks without any preconditions in Istanbul on May 15.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They thoroughly discussed the Russian president's initiative on the resumption of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations
in Istanbul starting May 15," the statement read.
Erdogan voiced full support for the Russian proposal, the statement read.
"Recep Tayyip Erdogan fully supported this Russian proposal, emphasizing his readiness to host negotiations in Istanbul. The Turkish side will provide all possible assistance in preparing and conducting negotiations to achieve a sustainable peace," the statement read.
Putin said on Saturday night that he would talk to Erdogan about the possibility of holding talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. Putin suggested that Kiev and Moscow resume direct talks without any preconditions in Istanbul on May 15.
Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed interest in implementing joint strategic energy projects in a phone call on Sunday, the Kremlin said.
"The leaders ... expressed their mutual interest in the further expansion of trade and investment ties, including the implementation of joint strategic projects in the energy sector," the Kremlin said.
Putin briefed Erdogan on the events held in Russia to mark the 80th Victory Day anniversary and international contacts that took place during the past days.
"The Russian president shared his impression of the results of the celebrations held in Moscow on the occasion of the 80th Victory Day anniversary and the international summit meetings that were held during these days," the Kremlin said.
Putin said on Saturday night that he would talk to Erdogan about the possibility of holding talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. Putin suggested that Kiev and Moscow resume direct talks without any preconditions in Istanbul on May 15.