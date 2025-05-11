https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/putin-erdogan-discuss-russias-proposal-of-direct-talks-with-ukraine-in-istanbul---kremlin-1122031339.html

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Russia's Proposal of Direct Talks With Ukraine in Istanbul - Kremlin

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Russia's Proposal of Direct Talks With Ukraine in Istanbul - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in detail Russia's proposal to resume direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

2025-05-11T12:14+0000

2025-05-11T12:14+0000

2025-05-11T12:14+0000

world

recep tayyip erdogan

vladimir putin

istanbul

russia

ukraine

peace process

peace talks

peace deal

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/04/1113111917_0:136:3158:1912_1920x0_80_0_0_5507b805d30f76963cf8c6f974828da2.jpg

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They thoroughly discussed the Russian president's initiative on the resumption of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul starting May 15," the statement read.Erdogan voiced full support for the Russian proposal, the statement read.Putin said on Saturday night that he would talk to Erdogan about the possibility of holding talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. Putin suggested that Kiev and Moscow resume direct talks without any preconditions in Istanbul on May 15.Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed interest in implementing joint strategic energy projects in a phone call on Sunday, the Kremlin said.Putin briefed Erdogan on the events held in Russia to mark the 80th Victory Day anniversary and international contacts that took place during the past days."The Russian president shared his impression of the results of the celebrations held in Moscow on the occasion of the 80th Victory Day anniversary and the international summit meetings that were held during these days," the Kremlin said.Putin said on Saturday night that he would talk to Erdogan about the possibility of holding talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. Putin suggested that Kiev and Moscow resume direct talks without any preconditions in Istanbul on May 15.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/putin-delivers-major-address-following-victory-day-diplomatic-marathon-1122025553.html

istanbul

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin, erdogan discuss, talks with ukraine, direct talks