Russia Records Over 14,000 Ceasefire Violations by Ukraine
Despite the declaration of a ceasefire, Ukrainian forces have continued combat operations against Russian troops. They made five attempts to break through the Russian state border in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.
The Ukrainian forces attacked the positions of Russian troops 14,043 times, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.The ministry added that the Russian forces had strictly observed the declared ceasefire."In accordance with the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation [President Vladimir Putin], all groups of Russian forces in the zone of the special military operation strictly observed the ceasefire regime and remained on the previously occupied lines and positions - from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11," the statement read.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has defeated up to 460 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk People's Republic after the ceasefire ended, striking 11 Ukrainian brigades, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian servicepeople, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian armed forces and two territory defense brigades in the Sumy region, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 190 Ukrainian servicepeople, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, an armored combat vehicle, six pickup trucks and an artillery piece, as well as a Kvertus electronic warfare station.Battlegroup Vostok have eliminated over 150 troops, an armored personnel carrier and an armored combat vehicle, the ministry said.
2025
Russia Records Over 14,000 Ceasefire Violations by Ukraine
The Ukrainian forces attacked the positions of Russian troops 14,043 times, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"With the end of the ceasefire, the armed forces of the Russian Federation continued the Special Military Operation," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that the Russian forces had strictly observed the declared ceasefire
.
"In accordance with the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation [President Vladimir Putin], all groups of Russian forces in the zone of the special military operation strictly observed the ceasefire regime and remained on the previously occupied lines and positions - from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11," the statement read.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has defeated up to 460 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk People's Republic after the ceasefire ended, striking 11 Ukrainian brigades, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Battlegroup Tsentr have advanced their tactical position and defeated the manpower and equipment of seven mechanized and assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, two marine brigades and a national guard brigade," the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian servicepeople, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian armed forces and two territory defense brigades in the Sumy region, the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 190 Ukrainian servicepeople, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, an armored combat vehicle, six pickup trucks and an artillery piece, as well as a Kvertus electronic warfare
station.
Battlegroup Vostok have eliminated over 150 troops, an armored personnel carrier and an armored combat vehicle, the ministry said.