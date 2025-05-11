International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/venezuelan-president-maduro-backs-putins-peace-talks-proposal-1122031518.html
Venezuelan President Maduro Backs Putin’s Ukraine Peace Talks Proposal
Venezuelan President Maduro Backs Putin’s Ukraine Peace Talks Proposal
Sputnik International
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has expressed his support for President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to resume peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.
2025-05-11T12:43+0000
2025-05-11T12:49+0000
world
nicolas maduro
vladimir putin
venezuelan
venezuela
russia
ukraine
peace
peace talks
peace plan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107963/72/1079637255_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_472a9d85bcf166a85030709f9bfe65d0.jpg
Nicolas Maduro said that the two countries need a direct dialogue without external interference.Maduro also emphasized that he fully supports President Putin and Russia.Putin said on Saturday night that Russia was ready to resume direct unconditional talks with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15, three years after Kiev broke them off in 2022. Putin said Russia wanted to hold serious talks with Ukraine to eliminate the root causes of the conflict in order to arrive at an enduring and lasting peace in the long run.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/putin-delivers-major-address-following-victory-day-diplomatic-marathon-1122025553.html
venezuelan
venezuela
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107963/72/1079637255_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_571dc434b2062ffe73d0323087fc9716.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuelan president nicolas maduro, resume peace negotiations between russia and ukraine, president vladimir putin
venezuelan president nicolas maduro, resume peace negotiations between russia and ukraine, president vladimir putin

Venezuelan President Maduro Backs Putin’s Ukraine Peace Talks Proposal

12:43 GMT 11.05.2025 (Updated: 12:49 GMT 11.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks at a press conference at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 12, 2020
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks at a press conference at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 12, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2025
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
Subscribe
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has expressed his support for President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to resume peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.
Nicolas Maduro said that the two countries need a direct dialogue without external interference.

“We must take the path of peace, the path of a just peace… Russia has the right to peace, and so do other nations,” he stated.

Maduro also emphasized that he fully supports President Putin and Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address to mark the 31st anniversary of the founding of the National Energy Giant Gazprom at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2025
Russia
Putin Proposes Peace Talks With Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul Without Any Preconditions
Yesterday, 22:40 GMT
Putin said on Saturday night that Russia was ready to resume direct unconditional talks with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15, three years after Kiev broke them off in 2022. Putin said Russia wanted to hold serious talks with Ukraine to eliminate the root causes of the conflict in order to arrive at an enduring and lasting peace in the long run.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала