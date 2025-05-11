https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/venezuelan-president-maduro-backs-putins-peace-talks-proposal-1122031518.html
Venezuelan President Maduro Backs Putin’s Ukraine Peace Talks Proposal
Sputnik International
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has expressed his support for President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to resume peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.
Nicolas Maduro said that the two countries need a direct dialogue without external interference.Maduro also emphasized that he fully supports President Putin and Russia.Putin said on Saturday night that Russia was ready to resume direct unconditional talks with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15, three years after Kiev broke them off in 2022. Putin said Russia wanted to hold serious talks with Ukraine to eliminate the root causes of the conflict in order to arrive at an enduring and lasting peace in the long run.
2025
12:43 GMT 11.05.2025
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has expressed his support for President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to resume peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.
Nicolas Maduro said that the two countries need a direct dialogue without external interference.
“We must take the path of peace, the path of a just peace… Russia has the right to peace, and so do other nations,” he stated.
Maduro also emphasized that he fully supports President Putin and Russia.
Putin said on Saturday night that Russia was ready to resume direct unconditional talks with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15, three years after Kiev broke them off in 2022. Putin said Russia wanted to hold serious talks with Ukraine to eliminate the root causes of the conflict in order to arrive at an enduring and lasting peace in the long run.