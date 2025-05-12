https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/over-150-countries-invited-to-moscow-for-meeting-organized-by-russian-security-council-1122035666.html
Over 150 Countries Invited to Moscow for Meeting Organized by Russian Security Council
More than 150 countries and over 20 international organizations have been invited to the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues, which will be held in Moscow from May 27-29 under the chairmanship of Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, the council said.
"Invitations to participate in the forum have been sent to more than 150 states of the Global South and East, the CIS, CSTO, EAEU, SCO countries, as well as to the leadership of more than 20 international organizations. The agenda of the 13th forum includes issues of international cooperation in the field of security," the statement says. The Russian Security Council has been organizing an annual international meeting of high representatives responsible for security issues since 2010. The forum is an important international platform for exchanging opinions on all issues related to global security and mechanisms for strengthening cooperation between partner countries in the fight against international terrorism, extremism, transnational crime, drug trafficking, as well as new challenges and threats.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 150 countries and over 20 international organizations have been invited to the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues, which will be held in Moscow from May 27-29 under the chairmanship of Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, the council said.
"Invitations to participate in the forum have been sent to more than 150 states of the Global South and East, the CIS, CSTO, EAEU, SCO
countries, as well as to the leadership of more than 20 international organizations. The agenda of the 13th forum includes issues of international cooperation in the field of security," the statement says.
The Russian Security Council has been organizing an annual international meeting of high representatives responsible for security issues since 2010. The forum is an important international platform for exchanging opinions on all issues related to global security and mechanisms for strengthening cooperation between partner countries in the fight against international terrorism, extremism, transnational crime, drug trafficking, as well as new challenges and threats.
