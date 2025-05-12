https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/over-150-countries-invited-to-moscow-for-meeting-organized-by-russian-security-council-1122035666.html

Over 150 Countries Invited to Moscow for Meeting Organized by Russian Security Council

Over 150 Countries Invited to Moscow for Meeting Organized by Russian Security Council

Sputnik International

More than 150 countries and over 20 international organizations have been invited to the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues, which will be held in Moscow from May 27-29 under the chairmanship of Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, the council said.

2025-05-12T04:39+0000

2025-05-12T04:39+0000

2025-05-12T04:39+0000

world

cis

russian security council

sergei shoigu

moscow

csto

eaeu

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

multipolar world

multipolarity

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1b/1121015871_0:317:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_37a9ff176aad8b8e1cd3dc732653519b.jpg

"Invitations to participate in the forum have been sent to more than 150 states of the Global South and East, the CIS, CSTO, EAEU, SCO countries, as well as to the leadership of more than 20 international organizations. The agenda of the 13th forum includes issues of international cooperation in the field of security," the statement says. The Russian Security Council has been organizing an annual international meeting of high representatives responsible for security issues since 2010. The forum is an important international platform for exchanging opinions on all issues related to global security and mechanisms for strengthening cooperation between partner countries in the fight against international terrorism, extremism, transnational crime, drug trafficking, as well as new challenges and threats.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/putin-hosts-cis-leaders-summit-1120467992.html

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cis, csto, eaeu, sco, russian security council, russian meeting, international isolation, russia is isolated, isolate russia, meeting with putin, meet putin, visit russia, russian allies, russian partners, global south, global majority, multipolarity, multipolar world order