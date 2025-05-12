https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/uk--eu-to-forge-new-defense-power-pact--1122035829.html

UK & EU to Forge New Defense Power Pact?

UK & EU to Forge New Defense Power Pact?

Sputnik International

Leaked documents reveal that Britain and the EU are poised to announce their closest alignment on defense and security since Brexit, The Times reported.

2025-05-12T06:17+0000

2025-05-12T06:17+0000

2025-05-12T06:17+0000

military & intelligence

united kingdom (uk)

britain

russia

defense

european union (eu)

david lammy

military

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0c/1122036009_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_07260b53580d361894aea8cd5925d231.jpg

Leaked documents reveal that Britain and the EU are poised to announce their closest alignment on defense and security since Brexit, The Times reported. No surprise – it’s under the all-too-familiar pretext of the “Russia threat.” UK defense giants could get access to the new ~$157.5 billion EU rearmament fund after negotiations.The UK could take part in the EU’s Common Security and Defense Policy, including: “Military mobility” would involve: Other measures include:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/nato-countries-launch-anti-russian-campaign-on-eve-of-victory-day-1122029386.html

united kingdom (uk)

britain

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

britain and the eu will announce new defense and security pact