https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/uk--eu-to-forge-new-defense-power-pact--1122035829.html
UK & EU to Forge New Defense Power Pact?
UK & EU to Forge New Defense Power Pact?
Sputnik International
Leaked documents reveal that Britain and the EU are poised to announce their closest alignment on defense and security since Brexit, The Times reported.
2025-05-12T06:17+0000
2025-05-12T06:17+0000
2025-05-12T06:17+0000
military & intelligence
united kingdom (uk)
britain
russia
defense
european union (eu)
david lammy
military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0c/1122036009_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_07260b53580d361894aea8cd5925d231.jpg
Leaked documents reveal that Britain and the EU are poised to announce their closest alignment on defense and security since Brexit, The Times reported. No surprise – it’s under the all-too-familiar pretext of the “Russia threat.” UK defense giants could get access to the new ~$157.5 billion EU rearmament fund after negotiations.The UK could take part in the EU’s Common Security and Defense Policy, including: “Military mobility” would involve: Other measures include:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/nato-countries-launch-anti-russian-campaign-on-eve-of-victory-day-1122029386.html
united kingdom (uk)
britain
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0c/1122036009_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_921d120d890f90712555348bdc68de2b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
britain and the eu will announce new defense and security pact
britain and the eu will announce new defense and security pact
UK & EU to Forge New Defense Power Pact?
The upcoming pact will reportedly be the centrepiece of a European Union - United Kingdom summit in London this month – the first on British soil since Brexit.
Leaked documents reveal that Britain
and the EU are poised to announce their closest alignment on defense and security since Brexit, The Times
reported.
No surprise – it’s under the all-too-familiar pretext of the “Russia threat.”
UK defense giants could get access to the new ~$157.5 billion EU rearmament fund after negotiations.
The UK could take part in the EU’s Common Security and Defense Policy, including:
So-called "peacekeeping missions"
Collective European self-defense operations
“Military mobility” would involve:
Streamlining cross-border movement of troops and equipment across Europe
UK participation in EU exercises
Fallback plan for UK-EU military action if the US blocks operations under NATO
Biannual meetings between UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas
EU access perks as Britain could be invited to internal EU meetings, including the European Council