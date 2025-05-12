International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/uk--eu-to-forge-new-defense-power-pact--1122035829.html
UK & EU to Forge New Defense Power Pact?
UK & EU to Forge New Defense Power Pact?
Sputnik International
Leaked documents reveal that Britain and the EU are poised to announce their closest alignment on defense and security since Brexit, The Times reported.
2025-05-12T06:17+0000
2025-05-12T06:17+0000
military & intelligence
united kingdom (uk)
britain
russia
defense
european union (eu)
david lammy
military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0c/1122036009_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_07260b53580d361894aea8cd5925d231.jpg
Leaked documents reveal that Britain and the EU are poised to announce their closest alignment on defense and security since Brexit, The Times reported. No surprise – it’s under the all-too-familiar pretext of the “Russia threat.” UK defense giants could get access to the new ~$157.5 billion EU rearmament fund after negotiations.The UK could take part in the EU’s Common Security and Defense Policy, including: “Military mobility” would involve: Other measures include:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/nato-countries-launch-anti-russian-campaign-on-eve-of-victory-day-1122029386.html
united kingdom (uk)
britain
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0c/1122036009_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_921d120d890f90712555348bdc68de2b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
britain and the eu will announce new defense and security pact
britain and the eu will announce new defense and security pact

UK & EU to Forge New Defense Power Pact?

06:17 GMT 12.05.2025
© AP Photo / Kin CheungA British soldier sits in an AS90 at a military training camp in an undisclosed location in England, Friday, March 24, 2023.
A British soldier sits in an AS90 at a military training camp in an undisclosed location in England, Friday, March 24, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2025
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
Subscribe
The upcoming pact will reportedly be the centrepiece of a European Union - United Kingdom summit in London this month – the first on British soil since Brexit.
Leaked documents reveal that Britain and the EU are poised to announce their closest alignment on defense and security since Brexit, The Times reported.
No surprise – it’s under the all-too-familiar pretext of the “Russia threat.”
UK defense giants could get access to the new ~$157.5 billion EU rearmament fund after negotiations.
The UK could take part in the EU’s Common Security and Defense Policy, including:
So-called "peacekeeping missions"
Collective European self-defense operations
“Military mobility” would involve:
Streamlining cross-border movement of troops and equipment across Europe
UK participation in EU exercises
Other measures include:
Fallback plan for UK-EU military action if the US blocks operations under NATO
Biannual meetings between UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas
EU access perks as Britain could be invited to internal EU meetings, including the European Council
NATO flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2025
World
NATO Countries Launch Anti-Russian Campaign on Eve of Victory Day
Yesterday, 07:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала