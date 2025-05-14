Clashes Renew in Several Areas of Tripoli - Reports

International
Clashes are again taking place in several areas of the Libyan capital of Tripoli as the second night of unrest begins, Libyan newspaper Al Wasat reported on Wednesday.
Late on Monday, Al Wasat reported that the Libyan Presidential Council security chief, Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, was killed in Tripoli. Shootings and armed clashes broke out in several neighborhoods in the south of the city. In the early hours of Tuesday, the Defense Ministry of Libya's Government of National Unity announced that the military operation in Tripoli had been successfully completed. According to the Emergency Medicine and Support Center, six people were killed in the clashes. Units of the Libyan National Army are moving from the city of Benghazi in eastern Libya to Sirte on orders from the command, a Libyan military source told Sputnik on Wednesday.Libya is run by two rival governments — a UN-recognized administration in Tripoli led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and the eastern-based government in Benghazi led by Osama Hammad. Libya ceased to function as a single state after its leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed in 2011. In recent years, there has been a standoff between the authorities in Tripoli in the west of the country and the authorities in the east, which were supported by the Libyan National Army under the command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar. In 2021, the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva elected a transitional executive authority to run the country until a general election, which was scheduled for December 2021 but was never held.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Clashes are again taking place in several areas of the Libyan capital of Tripoli as the second night of unrest begins, Libyan newspaper Al Wasat reported on Wednesday.
Late on Monday, Al Wasat reported that the Libyan Presidential Council security chief, Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, was killed in Tripoli. Shootings and armed clashes broke out in several neighborhoods in the south of the city. In the early hours of Tuesday, the Defense Ministry of Libya's Government of National Unity announced that the military operation in Tripoli had been successfully completed. According to the Emergency Medicine and Support Center, six people were killed in the clashes.
Units of the Libyan National Army are moving from the city of Benghazi in eastern Libya to Sirte on orders from the command, a Libyan military source told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Libya is run by two rival governments — a UN-recognized administration in Tripoli led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and the eastern-based government in Benghazi led by Osama Hammad.
Libya ceased to function as a single state after its leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed in 2011. In recent years, there has been a standoff between the authorities in Tripoli in the west of the country and the authorities in the east, which were supported by the Libyan National Army under the command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar. In 2021, the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva elected a transitional executive authority to run the country until a general election, which was scheduled for December 2021 but was never held.
